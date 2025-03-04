Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Veteran NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews revealed on Monday’s episode of the Calm Down podcast that she’s addressing a “pre-skin cancer situation” on her upper lip.

Luckily, it does not sound like anything imminently serious.

Speaking with her co-host and Fox colleague Charissa Thompson, Andrews detailed how the issue was discovered and what she did to address it.

“Don’t touch that. Don’t touch that,” Thompson could be heard saying before listeners were clued into what was happening.

“Sorry, sorry. It is so crusty, and it really hurts,” Andrews replied.

“How’s it coming along?” Thompson asked. “For those of you that are new, Erin’s working through an issue on her upper lip.”

“It’s a pre-skin cancer situation,” Andrews said. “We did a cream, I did a cream for five days on it…I went for the old, ‘Oh, it’s a great idea until you get in the car’ skin check. The whole shebang. I wanted to pass out in the middle of it ’cause I’m, like, so afraid they’re going to find something.”

As it turns out, the doctor did find something, and Andrews has seemingly been able to get ahead of the situation and address it before it became more serious. She plans to go into more detail on Thursday’s episode of Calm Down.

Still, Erin Andrews took the opportunity to encourage her co-host also to get a full-body check to catch any abnormalities.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“You gotta go do it,” she told Thompson.

That’s advice everyone can certainly get behind.