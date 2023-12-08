Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews during the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Erin Andrews has been doing this for a long time.

The longtime NFL sideline reporter took center stage earlier this season when she brilliantly asked Patrick Mahomes about the pressure of getting Travis Kelce a touchdown for the Swifties when Taylor Swift made her first appearance at a Kanas City Chiefs game.

Andrews should deservedly take credit for those moments, but she also owns the ones where the spotlight shines away from her. And in doing so, she wants to apologize to San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan for what transpired in their walk-off interview prior to halftime at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 13.

“I have, over the past couple of years, talked about Kyle Shanahan and our walk-off interviews a lot,” Andrews said during a recent episode of the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast. “I’ve had fun with the fact that Kyle scoots; he runs. (Sunday) I was in rain boots, so I knew I couldn’t run. There’s also not a lot of room to run. So, where we were going was right up the visitor’s tunnels, and it gets congested. You got big bodies in there with the boys, and I’m trying to scoot with Kyle.”

Andrews plans to apologize to Shanahan via Zoom because she, Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, and Tom Rinaldi will be on the call for San Francisco’s upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I want to apologize to him,” she told Thompson. “I feel so bad — and I’m sure this is the last thing on his mind, but it is in my mind. And I feel so bummed about it. I’ve talked so much about how Kyle runs, and I’ve gotta keep up with him…I’m trying to fit through this tunnel with him. And I don’t even write down stuff anymore with Kyle. I use my phone recorder…I find myself taking about seven sprays of Listerine because I know I’m going to be up in his face and asking him about how the offense got back on track in the second quarter. And then, the Eagles are known for being explosive in the second half, so what does his defense have to make sure they do?

“But Charissa, the tunnel is so tight. We’re walking fast. I’m dodging guys. I’m on him…hitting him, like body-checking him. And then my breath is in his face, and then I can’t speak properly because I’m trying to yell, and Eagles fans are like, ‘**** you.’ It is so high pressure, and I’m like body-slamming hum and then breathing in his face. It was a disaster. I feel so bad.”

. @ErinAndrews wants to apologize to Kyle Shanahan! Also Philly fans don’t mess around ? #FTTB #FlyEaglesFly ALL NEW EPISODE RIGHT HERE https://t.co/j600rfcgp4 pic.twitter.com/VpCD2FvIaB — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) December 7, 2023

Considering what transpired in the second half of his team’s 42-19 drubbing of the Philadelphia Eagles, Shanahan likely forgot about this ordeal. Early in the third quarter, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw tackled Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith out of bounds, resulting in a 15-yard penalty.

Greenlaw was subsequently ejected from the game after getting into a scuffle with the Eagles’ Director of Security, Dom DiSandro.

Greenlaw reached out toward DiSandro with a closed fist, leading to the ejection, which sent Shanahan into a rage on the other sideline. DiSandro was also ejected from the game to a rousing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd.

So, if Shanahan was worried about what transpired with Andrews, that quickly evaporated within the first few minutes of the third quarter.

It’s certainly a nice gesture for Andrews to apologize, but it’s likely that the 49ers coach has forgotten about the “incident” and moved on. It just goes to show what sideline reporters have to go through to get the scoops, and that includes body-checking Kyle Shanahan.

Despite the pressure and awkwardness of the situation, Andrews remained dedicated to her job, getting the information she needed for her report. This incident highlights her professionalism and resilience as a sideline reporter, even if she continues to feel the need to apologize.

