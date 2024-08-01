PhotoCredit: Joe Camporeale-USA Today Sports

After urging Taylor Swift to date Travis Kelce last year, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are now urging her to do the Super Bowl halftime show.

On the latest episode of their Calm Down podcast, Andrews and Thompson recalled recently attending the Fox NFL and college football seminar. Also in attendance, was NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. And during their opportunity to speak with the NFL commissioner, Andrews and Thompson used it to pitch him on the need to have Taylor Swift perform at the Super Bowl.

“For you Swifties and for you non-Swifties,” Andrews began. “Charissa and I did the best we could about delivering our opening and closing remarks about why the NFL has to have, this year, Taylor Swift as their Super Bowl halftime show.”

Andrews and Thompson both work for Fox and Fox has Super Bowl LIX this season. So their interest in bringing Swift to this particular Super Bowl is logical. But their pitch to Goodell was about more than Fox.

“On the heels of all of the nonsense from last year,” Thompson said. “The Chads and dads that didn’t want her to be shown on television…bringing in not only the revenue, but also the new audience of young women or girls and boys that didn’t watch, but love her. She’s never done it and there’s no bigger star in the world. Does she need to do it? No, of course she doesn’t need to do it.

“But this is what we were talking about, Michael Jackson didn’t need to do the halftime Super Bowl performance, but he did. Whitney Houston didn’t need to sing the national anthem, but she did. Taylor, if you’re listening, your resume is full of everything. You have done it all, but don’t you want to also say that you have performed at a Super Bowl halftime?”

Somehow, I don’t think it’s Goodell that needs to be sold on the idea of Swift performing at the Super Bowl. And somehow, I think it might take more than “don’t you want to say you performed at a Super Bowl?” to sell Swift on committing to the halftime show.

Thompson also noted it could come in a game featuring Swift’s boyfriend attempting to make history, as the Kansas City Chiefs try to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Sounds great. But what about the elephant in the room? What happens if Swift is announced as the Super Bowl halftime show performer in September and she breaks up with Kelce before the holidays? The headlines around Swift being accompanied by her next boyfriend as she gets set to perform at the Super Bowl while Kelce is playing in the game would be wild.

[Calm Down with Erin and Charissa]