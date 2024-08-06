Photo Credit: Calm Down with Erin and Charissa on YouTube

Recently, ESPN published a survey of 80 anonymous NFL coaches, scouts, and executives that ranked the top 10 players in the league at 11 different positions. And one executive in particular is now facing scrutiny from Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews after some highly critical comments of Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.

In the survey, one executive called Allen “one of the more overrated players in the NFL” who is an “immense talent but makes a lot of mistakes”.

“Allen’s 47 interceptions since 2020 are the most in the league,” the executive said. “One of the more overrated players in the NFL. Immense talent but he makes a lot of mistakes. He’s underdeveloped at winning at the line of scrimmage, tends to lock on to targets, more of a thrower than precise passer, forces throws into traffic.”

We still don’t know who the executive was who made these comments. But on the most recent episode of the Calm Down podcast with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, Andrews criticized the executive and called for him to “take ownership” of his opinion.

“Like come on, if you’re gonna say something by that, say it with your chest. Take ownership,” Andrews said. “I’m afraid, so I’m gonna say something mean. It’s like Twitter. Shut up.”

“Sources are funny, aren’t they?” Thompson added. “I’ll leave that alone since I get in trouble for being too honest.”

Andrews was not alone in her criticism of the executive. Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane also voiced his frustrations with the anonymous comments.

“I don’t know where to start. It’s frustrating,” Beane said during Bills training camp last month. “You try to ignore this stuff, but Josh is going into Year 7 and there’s still the naysayers. I don’t get it. If I was going to use rated, I would say underrated before I would say overrated. And I know I’m biased. He’s our guy, love him every single day.

“These things that come out there… I know people love the rankings of whoever. But when you don’t put your name to it and you make comments like that. Like, who is this executive? Executive is a loose term. I was probably referred to as an executive well before I should have been. I just say, if you’re not going to put your name on it, we really shouldn’t validate it.”

[Calm Down with Erin and Charissa on YouTube]