Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

If Eric Mangini miraculously gets the New York Jets head coaching job this offseason, don’t expect Aaron Rodgers to be his quarterback.

A frequent contributor on FS1’s First Things First, Mangini has lent his head coaching and front office expertise to Nick Wright’s program. And if Mangini, who is considered a friend of the show, the 41-year-old New York Jets quarterback would perhaps be considered the very opposite.

The show has often taken tangents about Rodgers, whether it’s Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes — or even Mangini himself. After Rodgers bristled at a reporter’s question about his role in the team’s 14-year playoff drought, Mangini didn’t mince words.

“He looked mad in the interview,” said Mangini. “He looked mad that someone asked that question. And I’m thinking, what are you mad about? You showed up at the first press conference and said, ‘They smoked us in Green Bay, so I wanted to come here and take them to the next level.’ You said, ‘That Super Bowl Trophy looks lonely,’ right? You said that in your first press conference. So, what are you mad about?

“Are you mad that you failed to win more than three games this season? You mad about that? You mad about all your friends coming to the team? You mad about firing the head coach? You mad about firing the GM? You mad about disappointing every single Jets fan because the expectations are so high? Like, what are you, mad about getting paid a lot of money? What are you mad about?

Wright, who has repeatedly labeled Rodgers a “phony,” interjected that the Jets were the most disappointing team in the NFL this season.

“Well, the most disappointing team in the NFL in a lot of seasons,” Mangini continued. “Other Hall-of-Fame-type quarterbacks have come in and performed at a much higher level. It’s just like, enough already. You threw for 300 yards — congratulations, that’s great. Took you 34 games to do it.

“Stop being mad at everybody for asking legitimate questions about you not achieving for a team that gave you every opportunity to achieve.”

Rodgers might not like the questions, but at some point, the answers speak for themselves.

