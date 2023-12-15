Travis Kelce Nov 5, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany, ; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before an NFL International Series game against the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Swift turned 34 on Wednesday and there was only one question that remained: Where was Travis Kelce?

Well, he had a great excuse.

He has a job.

The eight-time Pro Bowl tight end heads into a Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots — and well, sometimes a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do. It’s called practice.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kelce reportedly, citing sources, “remains committed to playing his best and doing his best on and off the field. The team practices are critical, mandatory to attend, and something he takes very seriously. So, it’s no surprise he stayed in Kansas City ahead of this weekend’s game.”

The reactions from the sports world were great.

But it looked like an amazing time.

With the Kansas City Chiefs amid a rare two-game losing streak, it’s been a subject for Kelce that he’s been outspoken about. He recently opened up about it on the New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“What’s real is we got guys that can play this game, and we’ve got guys that we can have success with, and win with, and win championships with,” he said, via Fox News. “I know it. I’ve been on championship-caliber teams. … I just wanted to make sure that Chiefs Kingdom, everybody knows that we have everybody we need, and we’re going to get it fixed, man.”

Kelce hasn’t reached 100 receiving years in his last five games and is looking at career-low numbers across in yards-per catch this season.

Nevertheless, the absence of Kelce isn’t really an absence. He has to practice. I know it’s not exactly Allen Iverson-esque to talk about, but that’s what you have to do if you want to play in the NFL.

