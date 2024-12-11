Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In 2020, the NFL inked a deal with Jay-Z and his Roc Nation brand to level up its Super Bowl halftime show.

That deal has resulted in noteworthy performances by the likes of The Weeknd, Eminem and Rihanna, but many wondered whether it would be in jeopardy after Jay-Z was implicated in a federal lawsuit accusing the hip-hop mogul of sexually assaulting a young girl in 2000.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the NFL plans to maintain the entertainment partnership with Roc Nation while Jay-Z undergoes legal proceedings.

“With the ongoing legal process, there’s no change to the relationship with Roc Nation and that includes the Super Bowl,” an anonymous source told the AP.

In a press conference promoting Netflix’s NFL Christmas GameDay slate on Dec. 11, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell echoed the anonymous comments.

“We’re aware of the civil allegations and Jay-Z’s really strong response to that,” Goodell told reporters. “Our relationship is not changing including our preparations with the next Super Bowl.”

The allegations stem from a previously reported incident in Manhattan involving Sean “Diddy” Combs and two unnamed celebrities. The new lawsuit specifies Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, as one of the alleged perpetrators. The suit does not, however, reveal the name of the alleged victim, who claims she was invited to a party by Combs following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Jay-Z is an executive producer of the Super Bowl halftime show, which added Apple as a partner in 2023. Over the weekend, he posted a response to the lawsuit and attorney Tony Buzbee (who also represents many of the accusers of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson) on the Roc Nation X account.

In the post, Jay-Z accused Buzbee of blackmail and claimed Buzbee’s communication around the lawsuit was designed to get him to settle.

“It had the opposite effect,” the rapper wrote of what he called “heinous” charges. “I’m more than prepared to deal with your type.”

The upcoming Super Bowl halftime show will feature rapper Kendrick Lamar, who was in the spotlight much of 2024 for his public beef with fellow rap star Drake. Lamar released a new album, GNX, in November.

The show will go on with Jay-Z prominently involved despite his recent legal turmoil.

