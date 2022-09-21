Long-time NFL receiver Emmanuel Sanders is heading into a new career.

On Wednesday, NFL Network announced that Sanders, who officially retired earlier this month, has been hired as a studio analyst. He’ll debut on Sunday’s edition of NFL GameDay Morning, making appearances on that show over the season.

“We got to see a glimpse of what Emmanuel could bring several years ago when he was a guest analyst on NFL GameDay Morning on Championship Sunday,” said Charlie Yook, NFL Network Vice President, Executive Producer. “We are excited to have him join our family and create memorable content in the linear and digital space.” “After 12 years in the NFL, I am excited to take what I have learned on the field and be able to provide my insight and opinions about the game I love on NFL Network,” said Sanders. “I can’t think of a better place to start my post-playing career.”

In addition to his role on NFL GameDay Morning, Sanders will appear on other NFL Network shows and live event coverage. He’ll also co-host a yet to be announced podcast.

