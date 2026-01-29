Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images (insert: Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images, screen grab: Speakeasy)

Throughout his first season in the NFL, there was no shortage of conversation regarding Shedeur Sanders’ relationship with Kevin Stefanski.

And now it appears that the same might be true of Stefanski’s replacement, Todd Monken.

While many — especially in Cleveland — have labeled the Browns’ hiring of Monken as their next head coach as underwhelming, Emmanuel Acho took his analysis a step further. During Wednesday’s episode of Speakeasy, the former NFL linebacker questioned the former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator’s credentials, while simultaneously tempering expectations for Sanders’ second professional season.

“Any expectation for Shedeur Sanders under Todd Monken I believe will lead to disappointment,” Acho said. “There is nothing about Todd Monken as a head coach that should get you excited. As an offensive coordinator, you could say Lamar Jackson had an MVP season under Todd Monken. As an offensive coordinator, Lamar Jackson had 41 touchdowns and four interceptions under Todd Monken. As an offensive coordinator, you could make arguments [for] Todd Monken. Stetson Bennett won two national championships at Georgia under Todd Monken.

“But as a head coach? No. Nothing about Todd Monken as a head man gets me excited. I need to see who the offensive coordinator is going to be. That’s what I need to see.”

The ex-Fox Sports personality proceeded to question Monken’s ability to command a locker room in his new role. And he specifically cited Sanders as someone who should be unimpressed with what his new head coach brings to the table.

“If I’m Shedeur or anybody in that locker room, why am I listening to Todd Monken?” Acho asked. “What have you won on the NFL level as a head coach? You’re not even a head coach on an NFL level. So I don’t even have expectations for Shedeur under Todd Monken, because I believe any expectations I would have, he would not meet. Because why am I excited about it?”

“If I’m Shedeur [Sanders], why am I listening to Todd Monken? What have you won on an NFL level?” – @EmmanuelAcho weighs in on the Cleveland Browns hiring Todd Monken as their new head coach WE ARE LIVE RIGHT NOW, COME JOIN THE CHAT ➡️ https://t.co/f4H3dQB55c pic.twitter.com/osTy1dAvsb — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) January 29, 2026

While Acho’s stance regarding the underwhelming nature of the Monken hire is reasonable — if not popular — his logic regarding his inability to command respect in a locker room because he’s never been an NFL head coach is flawed. If NFL players only care about whether someone has been a head coach before, then every first-time head coach would struggle to command respect from his roster, which clearly isn’t the case across the league.

It would also be superfluous to note — but I’ll do it anyways — that just like Monken, Sanders also hasn’t won much of anything “on the NFL level.” In seven starts during his rookie campaign, the former Colorado star amassed a 3-4 record, with many viewing his selection as a Pro Bowl alternate as a punchline and further proof of the All-Star event’s increasing irrelevance.

All things considered, Sanders has hardly shown he’s the type of quarterback who head coaches like Monken need to prove they’re worthy of coaching. Is it fair to question how Sanders might fit in Monken’s scheme or whether Monken will even want the 23-year-old to be his starting quarterback? Of course. But the idea that he isn’t deserving of a position simply because he hasn’t held it before falls apart under the slightest bit of scrutiny, especially in the context in which Acho made his case.