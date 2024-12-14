Credit: FS1’s ‘The Facility’

Emmanuel Acho teased on Thursday night that perhaps he’d say some things on-air that would get him fired.

Like Ryan Clark, he was extremely perturbed by San Francisco 49ers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell refusing to go into Thursday night’s game. So, on FS1’s The Facility on Friday, a former linebacker himself, Acho, cracked his knuckles, let the beat drop, and went to work.

For nearly two minutes, Acho went in on Campbell and did do with one of the most famous Hip-Hop beats — Nas’ “Ether” — in the background.

I had to sound off on De’Vondre Campbell. I said this on behalf of every Niners player and fan. I apologize for yelling. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/In9kUyfUfw — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 13, 2024

“De’Vondre Campbell, I suggest that he is a traitor,” said Acho. “I suggest that De’Vondre Campbell is a double agent. I suggest that De’Vondre Campbell is something like Judas — you sat at the table, but you were plotting the 49ers’ death. The 49ers are a team, historically an organization of toughness. This isn’t just my words, these are players that have lived it by their actions.

“Ronnie Lott, a historical great. He cut off his finger just so he could play in a game. My dear friend, my brother, Marquise Goodwin, his wife had a stillborn the day before; he plays in the game, catches a touchdown, he prays to the sky. Christian McCaffrey got to go to Germany just to try to get onto the field. Ricky Pearsall, a first-round pick, got shot, and he played six weeks later. Fred Warner had broken ankle and he played the entirety of the season. Charvarius ‘Mooney’ Ward lost a child, and he played this season. George Kittle, he has ligaments being held together by a string. Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl — and he played 10 months later.”

Get the point?

“And all you got, De’Vondre Campbell, is a bruised ego?” asked Acho. “That’s all you got? Players got shot; players got broken bones; players got torn ligaments; players lost children. And all you got is a bruise — a bruised ego. Double agent. Traitor. You plotted this. You knew this was gonna happen. Who’d you think you were? Who did you think you were? You didn’t think you were Fred Warner, did you? You didn’t think you were Dre Greenlaw, did you?

“You knew you were keeping the seat warm. You’re keeping the seat warm until Dre gets back. Furthermore, you weren’t even the Niners’ first choice. They tried to sign Eric Kendricks. Have you forgotten? They couldn’t sign Eric Kendricks, he goes to the Cowboys. That’s why you’re there, placeholder. Play your place, you was a placeholder. But quit on your team in the middle of a must-win game? Traitor, to me. Double agent, to me.

“I’ve never seen anything like it… You’re sitting there, pregame meal, four hours before kickoff at 1 p.m. Pacific time, and you plotting the Niners’ death? That’s how I took it.”

That’s about how everyone besides Josina Anderson took it, too.

As for Acho, this is his first takedown hit since he last played in the NFL in 2015. Like “Ether” itself, his rant was sharp, relentless and impossible to ignore.

And while Campbell might’ve sat out Thursday night, he won’t escape this — or Acho’s criticism — anytime soon.

