The Philadelphia Eagles concluded their regular season on Sunday with a 27-10 loss to the New York Giants. And there was not a positive word to be heard about the team during Eagles Postgame Live, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s postgame show.

Sunday’s loss to New York was the fifth in six games for the Eagles. The positive news is that, thanks largely to a 10-1 start, Philadelphia is still heading to the playoffs. But it’s safe to say that there’s not much confidence about how the postseason will go — at least not from those who follow and cover the team.

Michael Barkann, host of Eagles Postgame Live, started the show with an unfiltered rant on the Eagles.

“If you thought last week was rock bottom, keep thinking,” Barkann said, referencing the Week 17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “They’re still falling. They have yet to hit rock bottom, as bad as this looks. You watch your Philadelphia Eagles today, losers 27-10 to the New York Giants, the pathetic New York Giants.”

Barkann then noted that “Big Dom” DiSandro was walking with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to the locker room, calling it “One positive for the game” before continuing to vent on the team.

“Other than that, they stunk — as they have for five of the last six weeks. Befuddled, without passion, without intensity, without extra effort, without want-to…Guess what, this is where it ends for the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season. A loss to the New York Giants. A loss to Tampa Bay next week, it says right here. There’s nothing that they’re going to get fixed from this week from this week to next.”

Then after venting about Matt Patricia dropping Haason Reddick, “A man with consecutive 10-sack seasons back into coverage, Barkann bluntly said “They don’t know what they are doing. The coaching staff doesn’t. The players don’t. And when you wind into that the fact that they have lost the desire to play hard.”

At that point, one of Barkann’s co-hosts, former Eagles offensive tackle Barrett Brooks, began to speak, agreeing with Barkann.

As it turned out, Sunday’s loss didn’t ultimately mean anything for the Eagles. Philadelphia needed a win and a Dallas Cowboys loss to the Washington Commanders to lock up the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the conference. While the Cowboys did briefly trail 10-7 in the second quarter, they ultimately posted a decisive 38-10 win over the Commanders.

But because Sunday’s game had a chance to be meaningful, the Eagles played their starters. That not only makes the loss look even worse, but quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown both suffered injuries during the game, though the early news suggests neither is particularly serious.

It’s hard to dispute anything that Barkann said about the Eagles in his rant. And we can only imagine what he’ll have to say if Philadelphia does drop its Wild Card Weekend matchup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

