For everyone who hasn’t experienced winning a Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman attempted to explain what it feels like.

Roseman recently appeared on Todd McShay’s football show and was asked about the feeling of winning his second Super Bowl with the Eagles. And his answer didn’t disappoint.

Sex.

It feels like sex. More specifically, it feels like losing your virginity and then getting back at it for the second time.

“The first one… it’s almost like the first time you have sex. You are so glad you had sex it’s not even the quality of it. The second time it’s like ‘Wow I can actually have fun and enjoy this’” — Howie Roseman on the 1st Super Bowl win vs the 2nd pic.twitter.com/nuahkL3RMp — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2025



“The first one…it’s almost like the first time you have sex,” Roseman said on The McShay Show after making sure . “You are so glad you had sex it’s not even the quality of it. The second time it’s like ‘wow, I can actually have fun and enjoy this.’”

Sounds like Howie Roseman is a quick learner. Kudos to him. Not naming any names, but for some people, it may have taken more than two times before you can really start to focus on quality. And to be clear, as a long-suffering New York Jets fan, we’re not talking about Super Bowls.

But what a reference. That belongs right up there with some of Colin Cowherd’s best analogies. And to think there were multiple times where Eagles fans wanted Roseman fired. Imagine if the organization listened? Eagles fans wouldn’t know what a Super Bowl feels like. And without this analogy, most of us wouldn’t know what a Super Bowl feels like.