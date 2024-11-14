Photo credit: NBC 10 Philadelphia

Football, fire and food. There may be no better trio, and one Philadelphia Eagles fan proved that Thursday morning.

This week’s Thursday Night Football features an NFC showdown with the Washington Commanders traveling to Philly for a matchup with the Eagles. The game might not kickoff until 8:15 p.m. local time, but Eagles fan Jeremy started prepping for a pig roast tailgate outside Lincoln Financial Field at 6 a.m.

Eagles fans are gearing up for Jayden Daniels with flamethrowers at six in the morning (via @NBCPhiladelphia) pic.twitter.com/uryQI8wWy1 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 14, 2024



“I literally woke up at like 2:50, I couldn’t even sleep. I was just so excited for football today. Yeah, Go Birds,” the green-bearded Eagles fan said as he was being interviewed by NBC10 Philadelphia Thursday morning outside the Linc.

Undeterred by the NBC10 cameras, Jeremy got right back to work after the mundane interview and fired up the segment by breaking out his propane torch weed burner, which is basically a smaller version of a flamethrower, to light the smoker in the bed of his pickup truck. Hell yes.

The look on the faces of NBC10 studio host Erin Coleman and reporter Brenna Weick were exactly what you would expect as an Eagles fan very nonchalantly fired up their flamethrower in the background of a local news report. There was a brief look of surprise, followed by realization that this should be expected. Because football, fire and food.

It wasn’t long ago that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was on the hot seat and yelling at fans in the crowd. But being in first place amid a five-game win streak gives Eagles fans a much different feel about their team than they had earlier this season. And as they set up their tailgates 14 hours before kickoff with a flamethrower, few fanbases can portray better vibes than the Eagles faithful 6am on a Thursday.

[NBC10, via Crossing Broad]