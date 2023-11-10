Drew Brees on his new YouTube channel. Screengrab via YouTube.

Drew Brees is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. The future Hall of Famer and former New Orleans Saints quarterback is second in career completions, yards, attempts, and touchdowns to Tom Brady. Brees also holds the record for most consecutive games with a TD pass at 54 and has one-third of the 5,000 yard seasons in NFL history. And in Super Bowl XLIV, he led the Saints to their first ever championship as he won Super Bowl MVP.

When Brees finally retired in 2020, he probably could have done anything – coaching, front office, business, and probably public office in New Orleans. However, he chose to go into broadcasting with NBC as part of their Football Night in America studio and serving as a game analyst for Notre Dame football.

Unfortunately for Brees, unlike Tony Romo who immediately took to broadcasting, he left the industry after just one season. His infamous deer-in-headlights performance during a Wild Card Playoff game pretty much ended any hope that he would become a top tier analyst covering the NFL for a major network anytime soon.

But Brees hasn’t entirely let go of the belief that he could have a future in broadcasting. And one clue to that could be the creation of a new YouTube channel called Feelin’ the Brees where he says he will break down a game-winning drive each week for viewers.

Excited to bring you the very first episode in the YouTube series Game Winner where I will highlight the best moment/drive of the week. Excellent one this week with CJ Stroud. Check it out and subscribe on my YouTube channel Shootin’ the Brees! Full: https://t.co/qQ1IUc4pBd — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) November 10, 2023

The first video on Brees’ channel focused on C.J. Stroud’s game-winning last minute drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To date, it’s the only video on Brees’ channel but it’ll be interesting to see how much he produces as a YouTube content creator. Interestingly enough, two other former Saints quarterbacks have taken to doing quarterback breakdowns on YouTube. Chase Daniel has a channel in addition to some of his other media gigs. And most notably and successfully, J.T. O’Sullivan has developed a following with several in-depth videos each week on his QB School channel that has over 300,000 subscribers.

As of this writing, Brees has just over 500 subscribers. There’s probably few people on planet earth that could offer the insights that he could about the quarterback position so that number should grow. But whether or not Brees reaches O’Sullivan levels probably depends on how many videos he produces and how dynamic they are.

Time will tell if Brees is able to gain a following and connect with fans or if it’s the start of something bigger in terms of a media comeback. Regardless, hopefully going down the content creator path is more successful than his NBC tenure.