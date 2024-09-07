Former NFL star and NBC broadcaster Drew Brees didn’t exactly impress in his brief tenure with the network. On Friday, he once again stated that he would love to receive another broadcasting opportunity and he seems quite confident that things would go very differently the second time around.

Brees is best known for his 20-year NFL career spent mostly with the New Orleans Saints. After his playing days, he served in several roles at NBC, including working as a studio analyst on Football Night in America and calling Notre Dame football games.

He received his biggest opportunity at the network as a color analyst for a 2022 playoff game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals, where he was critiqued heavily for failing to show much personality.

After that game, he found himself out of a role after NBC reportedly soured on him as a color analyst. Since then, he has been coaching his son’s football team while he waits for his new broadcasting opportunity.

In a conversation with Front Office Sports on Friday, Brees discussed his future in broadcasting, saying he believes he can “be the best” at broadcasting if he receives another chance.

“I think I could be the absolute best at it if given the opportunity,” said Brees on Front Office Sports Today. “I valued my time at NBC so much, for that year after I played, I spent most of that time in-studio on Sunday Night Football, having to work with some incredible people. But I didn’t really get the chance to broadcast NFL games. And that’s what I feel like I’m most qualified to do. That’s what I feel like I’m most passionate about. And certainly where my knowledge base lies, right? Telling the story of the game, getting you inside the huddle, getting you inside the quarterback’s head, letting you know how we’re attacking this defense. That to me is something I’d love to do down the road when the time is right.”

Brees was once pegged as potentially becoming NBC’s Tony Romo. Now, Brees is effectively an afterthought as a broadcaster. And with every year, a new NFL superstar enters the mix to make people forget about him even more. Like, say, Tom Brady, who is set to make his NFL broadcasting debut for Fox Sunday.

Brees discussed how he believes Tom Brady will do in his new role, saying he believes that he has done it “the right way.”

“I think he’s done it the right way,” said Brees. “He sat out a year. I think he took time to just kind of relax and reflect a little bit and also prepare. At the end of the day, there’s a knowledge base that Tom Brady has that very few people have, right? And there’s some insight that I think there’ll be a lot of golden nuggets with each and every one of those broadcasts.”

Will Brady fare any better than Brees did in his brief tenure at NBC? Only time will tell. But if Brees has anything to say about it, his broadcasting journey isn’t over yet.

[Front Office Sports]