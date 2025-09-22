Photo Credit: NFL on Fox

If Drew Brees wants to be the best broadcaster he’s ever claimed he could be, he may need to be a little more realistic about his New Orleans Saints.

Brees got another opportunity to showcase his broadcasting skills during his Week 3 cameo on Fox, appearing on both Fox NFL Kickoff and Fox NFL Sunday. When Charissa Thompson asked the eternal optimist how the Saints could turn things around, Brees offered his solution.

“They need to start scoring 24 or more points a game,” he said. “When they score 24 or more points a game, they’re going to win 10 plus games a year. And then, they’re a playoff team, and they’re vying for a division championship.

“Like, who in that division really scares you? Nobody. The only difference between them and the Tampa Bay Bucs is that the Bucs found a way to make a play at the end of these last two games and win. The Saints had opportunities. We dropped the ball in the first game. Actually, I was at the game last week, and Mac Jones played outstanding, but still, they had a chance to go down and tie the game at the end.

“They just need one or two more plays. I like the progression of Spencer Rattler here. I think he gives kind of a dynamic… but we need to find a way to score 24 points or more a game, and then you’re going to start winning.”

“Who in [the NFC South] really scares you? Nobody. The only difference between the Saints and the Bucs is the Bucs found a way to make a play at the end of these last 2 games.”@drewbrees on how his 0-2 Saints can turn it around pic.twitter.com/hNHtcHjwu0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 21, 2025

Brees was right about the NFC South being wide open, considering the now 2-1 Falcons were blanked 30-0 by the Panthers later Sunday afternoon.

As for the Bucs, they managed to beat the Jets despite 14 penalties, a late blocked field goal returned for a touchdown, Mike Evans hobbling off with a hamstring injury and missing key players like Tristan Wirfs, Chris Godwin, and Calijah Kancey, who is out for the regular season with a pectoral injury, plus Cody Mauch and Luke Goedeke, who were both placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

JETS BLOCK THE FIELD GOAL AND RETURN IT FOR A TD TO TAKE THE LEAD OVER THE BUCS! Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma have the call for Fox- which didn’t have the best camerawork. 🏈😵‍💫🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/bO3O3PCfId — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 21, 2025

And as far as Brees’ Saints are concerned, they showed there’s a much bigger gap between them and the Bucs in a 44-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Scoring 24 points or more wouldn’t have saved New Orleans, which gave up 395 total yards and lost its third straight behind a Spencer Rattler performance that included 218 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception.

The Saints fell behind 21-0 in the first five minutes, gave up a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown, had a punt blocked for another score, and committed 11 penalties in a performance that left defensive lineman Cameron Jordan “pissed off.”

TORY HORTON GOES 95 YARDS TO THE CRIB! NOvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/nwjvDYnnD2 — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

“A game like that, you look up six minutes in, you’re already down 21, you get chin-checked,” Jordan told ESPN after the loss.

Brees also got chin-checked as he continues his broadcasting comeback. It’s one thing to be optimistic about your former team, but sometimes the analysis needs to match the reality on the field. The Saints aren’t just a few plays away from being competitive. They’re 0-3 with seven straight losses dating back to last season, the second-longest active streak in the NFL.

Brees will get another chance to prove his broadcasting skills on Netflix’s Christmas Day games. But if he wants to be taken seriously in the booth, he might need to save some of that legendary Saints optimism for when the team actually gives him a reason to use it.