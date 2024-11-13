Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It flew mostly under the radar this week, but legendary quarterback Drew Brees made his return to television this week in a guest appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. It was the first time Brees stepped into an analyst role since his time with NBC came to a sudden end.

Brees, like colleagues Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, would seem to have all the tools necessary to be a top football analyst. He’s a first ballot Hall of Famer, Super Bowl champion, and a likable, popular figure. However, his tenure at NBC ended abruptly after his infamous performance in a playoff game with Mike Tirico in January 2022.

Brees was weirdly tepid and timid throughout the game as his analysis was widely lambasted. Soon thereafter, Brees and NBC parted ways after just one season. While Brees fell short in his biggest opportunity, it was far from his only role at NBC. He also called a full season of Notre Dame football and served as an NFL studio analyst. Maybe he wasn’t ready to take over for Cris Collinsworth, but it seemed like a rushed decision to abandon him completely.

Here we are almost three full seasons later and Brees has yet to be given another full-time broadcast role, even though he’s expressed a desire for a second chance. Finally, that door may have been opened.

Brees joined ESPN for a guest spot on Monday Night Countdown this week. Interestingly, this wasn’t a game (Rams-Dolphins) that would seem a natural fit for him. It didn’t involve a former team, coach, or anyone he really had a connection with. (Maybe that was intentional after the Jason Kelce in Philadelphia experience.) In that aspect, it felt more like a true tryout.

And here’s the thing, Drew Brees was good! Really good! In fact, it seemed like he’s been a part of the MNF Countdown crew all along. Brees was comfortable, insightful, and engaging.

Brees could probably do anything he wants for a post-football life, especially in New Orleans. But if he wants to commit to broadcasting, ESPN could do a lot worse than by giving #9 a second chance. You wouldn’t want to necessarily put Drew Brees across the First Take desk from Stephen A. Smith, that would be an odd fit. But give him something football-specific on one of the pregame shows, maybe some time with the Mannings, and he could shine.

It’s always been a little strange that it has taken this long for Brees to resurface on television in a meaningful way, but taking it slow and steady and finding a niche at ESPN may be the best thing to happen for his long-term career in broadcasting.

