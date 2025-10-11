Credit: ESPN/First Take

When Drew Brees criticized the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense in late September, he was going out on a limb, considering they were 4-0 at the time.

Since then, the offense, which the former New Orleans Saints quarterback called “boring,” has struggled, scoring 17 points apiece in back-to-back losses, including an embarrassing 34-17 shellacking at the hands of the New York Giants.

“We’re in Week 3. We’re in Week 3. We’re gonna be on every week. Let’s just see how this plays out,” said Brees, who was making his First Take debut on Sept. 23. “If CeeDee Lamb can catch a post route in Week 1, the Cowboys had them beat.”

Drew Brees brings the heat in his First Take debut, calling the Eagles offense “boring” after not putting Jalen Hurts in his top NFL quarterbacks right now. “I respect Philly, they are winning games… I can’t stand to watch that offense. It’s the most boring offense.” pic.twitter.com/Bj2Tk6iSQ2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 23, 2025

Brees certainly caught some heat over his comments. ESPN’s Jeff Saturday was so bothered by the criticism of the defending Super Bowl champions that he made it personal, calling out Brees’ own efficiency as a thrower.

Now, however, Brees is looking pretty smart, at least for now.

Michael Thomas, who used to catch passes from Brees in New Orleans, was among those noting how his former quarterback seemed to see what was coming.

it was this moment huh https://t.co/0OAKwn9t7V — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 10, 2025

And he wasn’t the only one giving Brees his due for calling out that the tush push aficionados’ good start hid some serious issues under the hood.

Drew Brees went on ESPN after Eagles were 4-0 and doubled down on his critique and said they were not the best team in the NFL. Eagles fans got mad and started tweeting stuff like Hurts is better than Brees. Eagles have now lost 2 straight since Brees said this. — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) October 10, 2025

Drew Brees went on ESPN after Eagles were 4-0 and doubled down on his critique and said they were not the best team in the NFL…#Eagles fans got mad and started tweeting stuff like Hurts is better than Brees. Eagles have now lost 2 straight since Brees said this 👀 pic.twitter.com/GJyVYPKSUX — GameBlazers (@GameBlazersFF) October 10, 2025

Eagles 0-2 since Drew Brees called em boring — JC (@JayCar_11) October 10, 2025

There’s still plenty of NFL season left, so the Eagles will have numerous opportunities to prove their “boring” offense can still win games. For now, however, Brees is heading back to First Take this week with the right to gloat.