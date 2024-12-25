Credit: Going Long with Chase Daniel

Drew Brees was back in front of football fans Wednesday as part of Netflix’s international NFL Christmas Gameday presentation.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback hopes this is one stop along the way on his comeback tour.

Brees was a hot broadcasting commodity after he retired from the NFL but his tenure at NBC ended abruptly after an infamous performance in a January 2022 playoff game. Despite calling a full season of Notre Dame football and serving as an NFL studio analyst, Brees and NBC parted ways after just one year.

Since then, Brees has been making the rounds to let people know he wants another shot at broadcasting. A recent appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown went well, clearing the path for this Netflix opportunity.

Brees recently appeared on Going Long with Chase Daniel and discussed why the time is right for him to give full-time broadcasting another go.

Brees is part of Netflix’s Christmas Day broadcast team today! Brees on his broadcasting goals ⬇️ https://t.co/Jo8v8srTM4 pic.twitter.com/Rz4fK5j9Q4 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 25, 2024

“I feel like I found myself on every side of the game now,” said Brees. “Obviously, as a player. Coaching my kids. Doing the broadcasting thing, both broadcasting games, but also being in studio, being on the sideline, being part of a set on gameday. I feel like I’ve gotten exposure to all of it.

“I love the game. I love talking about the game. I love watching film. I love preparing and staying ahead of the game. The reality is that nobody sees the game or can predict the game like us. Those who have played the quarterback position at the highest level for a long period of time have the ability to communicate the game in a way that is just different. And I love doing that. And I think broadcasting, especially primetime games, in some of the biggest moments, with some of the best matchups, with some of the best quarterbacks, that’s where I think we can really provide some incredible insight.

“That’s the way I think about broadcasting. I’m sitting in the living room with everybody just talking ball and giving them a perspective that is so unique to anything that they’ve ever heard. Would I love to do that again? Absolutely. I think the timing is right. I think the timing is right with where my kids are now, where the family is, and what I’ve had a chance to do over the last couple of years, and coaching my kids, and getting them to high school, and now they’re playing high school ball. I mean, this is awesome.

“I would love to get back in the booth with the right opportunity, with the right people.”

We have to imagine Brees will get another shot in the booth soon, especially as more networks and streamers get into the business of broadcasting football.

