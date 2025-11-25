Image edited by Liam McGuire

Drake Maye hopped on WEEI’s afternoon show on Monday and, unsurprisingly, took the high road when asked about Stephen A. Smith calling him a liar last week on First Take.

“I just worry about what people do in our building and organization, and people that I hold a lot of personal relationships with on their opinions, and value that,” Maye said. “So all that outside stuff, it is what it is. Just gotta be careful about what I say, and didn’t try to mean it disrespectfully.”

Drake Maye was asked on @WEEIAfternoons for his thoughts on @stephenasmith calling him a liar on @FirstTake: “I just worry about what people do in our building and organization, and people that I hold a lot of personal relationships with on their opinions, and value that. So all… — Tom Carroll (@yaboiTCfresh) November 24, 2025

This flare-up goes back to last week, when Cam Newton went on First Take and dismissed the 9–2 Patriots as “fool’s gold,” questioning whether their success was real. When Maye was asked about Newton’s comments later that day on The Greg Hill Show, he gave a pretty measured response, saying he didn’t know what show Newton was on and that he focuses on the opinions of people in the organization, not outside voices.

That was enough to set off Smith, who lit into Maye the next morning. Smith insisted there was “no chance” Drake Maye didn’t know Newton appears on First Take twice a week and repeatedly labeled him “a liar.”

“[Drake Maye] is a liar…First Take is the number one morning show..don’t tell me you a athlete and you don’t know that. Don’t tell me you a athlete and you don’t know that Cam Newton is on this show. You lying.” – Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/kaxxptSMpY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 20, 2025

As one would imagine, Patriots fans and media personalities flooded social media defending the honor of Drake Maye. Barstool’s Dave Portnoy demanded Smith apologize, and three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth took to X to mock the entire premise that NFL players are sitting around watching First Take during the season.

By Friday, Smith walked it back — sort of. On his SiriusXM show, he claimed he was “being facetious” and offered something in the neighborhood of an apology, though he still made it clear he didn’t actually believe Maye.

Whether Stephen A. Smith moves on is anyone’s guess. Drake Maye clearly already has.