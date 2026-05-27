Credit: New England Patriots

Quarterback Drake Maye knows there are a lot of questions ahead this NFL season as the New England Patriots attempt to return to the Super Bowl.

But he wasn’t expecting this one.

Maye was speaking with the media at a press conference on Wednesday when he was asked a question about his, uh, thickness. Or thiccness, as it were.

Drake Maye gets asked if he’s “thicker” this season. Per: @Patriots “Rude question, are you thicker with two C’s is that the way you’re supposed to say it?” Maye: “Say that one more time?” “Are you thicker with two C’s” Maye: “That’s, pause if that’s anything.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/MnxbtIdXd8 — Savage (@Savageboston) May 27, 2026

“Rude question, are you thicker with two C’s, is that the way you’re supposed to say it?” asked WBZ reporter Dan Roche. “Is that kind of the hip thing to, uh…”

“Say that one more time,” said a confused Maye.

“Are you thicker with two C’s? Is that how it’s supposed to be?” Roche repeated.

“That’s ‘pause’ if that’s anything,” Maye replied. “That’s not the way to put it,” he added before somehow trying to find a way to provide a genuine answer amid the laughter from the media crowd.

Short answer: Yes, Drake Maye is a little thiccer. But there’s defintely a better way to phrase that question next time.

Our favorite part of the exchange is the reactions from several media members in the room when they realize what’s been asked.