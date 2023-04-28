Predicting the NFL Draft is an inexact science so when picks are accurately predicted, they should be celebrated. When the draft throws a knee-buckling curveball, and a notable predicts that it happens, then it certainly deserves praise.

NFL Network personality and podcaster Daniel Jeremiah recently published his last mock draft before the festivities kicked off Thursday night. In the mock draft, Jeremiah predicted that the Houston Texans would swing a massive trade. He said they’d not only take C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 2 overall, but that they would also trade up to No. 3 using their 12th overall pick. And then, Jeremiah said, the Texans would select Will Anderson Jr. of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“It’s no secret that Arizona wants to trade out of No. 3,” Jeremiah wrote. “And it’s no secret that Houston is seriously considering an edge rusher with the second pick. Both teams get what they want in this scenario. Houston now has a pillar on each side of the ball,” he wrote on the trade and pick of Anderson.

Good Morning Football co-host Peter Schrager was sure to praise Jeremiah for his bold NFL Draft prediction coming true.

“For what it’s worth, @MoveTheSticks predicted exactly this scenario in his final mock draft. Give him his flowers,” Schrager tweeted. ANd he would be right to.

