The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will likely be the shortest in recent memory.

Fear not, prospects; 32 players will still be selected. The teams picking them will just have less time to do so.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL has agreed to shorten the clock between its first-round picks from 10 minutes to eight minutes. The change will go into effect beginning with the 2026 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh on April 23.

Per Schefter, NFL teams were on board with the change, which will allow the first round of the draft to end earlier in the night. The ESPN insider noted that the first round of the draft had been finishing around 11:45 p.m. ET in recent years under the previous format, with the new change possessing the potential to trim more than an hour off the event’s duration.

Schefter also noted that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell first floated the idea of shortening the length of the draft’s opening night during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show following last year’s first round.

“I started thinking last night, we’ve gotta shorten it,” Goodell said at the time. “I’m making it up, [but] seven minutes first round, but you can get two minutes extra. If you need it, you can call it, but then you don’t get it again the rest of the draft … you get one extension.”

At this point, it’s unclear whether the potential for an extension will be allowed under the agreed upon rules change. Either way, the NFL’s premiere offseason event is about to be even more made-for-TV.