Photo Credit: NFL Network

No prospect was dissected as closely in the build to the 2025 NFL Draft as Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. For Joel Klatt, that didn’t sit well.

Moments before the 2025 NFL Draft got underway, Klatt, himself a former Colorado quarterback, spoke out against much of the criticism that Sanders has received.

“Shedeur represents everything that I dislike about the NFL Draft and it’s only one thing — and it’s narratives,” Klatt said. “And it’s narratives built up that are lazy and quite frankly, trash. When you come out as an anonymous source about some meeting that you had — you don’t think that some kid measured up to what you wanted him to be when he walked in your room — I think that that’s trash. Shedeur Sanders is gonna be a good quarterback in the National Football League.

“And I think that he’s gonna go and make some head coach and some fanbase very happy,” he continued. “‘Cause he’s already done that in his career in what I think is a very difficult spotlight, for his dad at the University of Colorado and a program that was nothing before he got there for two decades. So those are the things that I’m looking at — the things that you can’t measure. And everyone wants to have an opinion on this guy and listen, I get it. Yeah, he holds the ball too long and he drifts and all of those things. But I’ll tell you what. This narrative that built up about Shedeur over this process, that’s what I dislike about this draft.”

Joel Klatt GOES OFF on the narratives around Shedeur Sanders. “Shedeur represents everything that I dislike about the NFL Draft and it’s only one thing – and it’s narratives. And it’s narratives built up that are lazy and quite frankly, trash…put your name on it.” pic.twitter.com/9ctLWPCuW8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2025

Klatt is not the only person to come to Sanders’ defense. Kay Adams defended Sanders against the criticism he was receiving for wearing a hoodie during an interview with her. Kyle Brandt also recently expressed similar frustration about the anonymous criticism Sanders has received.

There has been criticism about Sanders’ game. As Klatt mentioned, Sanders tends to hold onto the ball too long, something Dan Orlovsky recently pointed out as a potential concern.

Marcus Spears of ESPN also questioned Sanders’ athleticism, comparing him to Geno Smith.

Marcus Spears: “Nothing about Shedeur (Sanders) pops off the tape… Where do you think this dude’s ceiling is if he’s not there right now?… Does Geno Smith really get you excited?… it’s not a guy that you think is gonna put you in competition to win big games.” #NFLDraft https://t.co/T49wUdkVPL pic.twitter.com/GSnWioWjmj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 24, 2025

But from Klatt’s perspective, those criticisms aren’t really the problem. The problem is the anonymous criticism of Sanders’ personality.

“Put your name on it,” Klatt added. “If you’re gonna say that, put your name on. Grab a microphone and put your name on it.”