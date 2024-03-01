Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

While the NFL Draft Combine is an opportunity for teams to meet with draft-eligible players, it’s also a chance for media to meet the players, and vice versa.

Many of the questions are standard things you see the media ask athletes, but every so often, we get a hilarious exchange about a non-football topic.

That was the case Thursday night when CHGO Sports’ Mark Carman had a “heated debate” with South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Trey Knox.

Just got into a heated Jordan vs LeBron debate with South Carolina TE Trey Knox. Doing my best to educate the youth of America. pic.twitter.com/FwbqrpLozs — Mark Carman (@thecarm) February 29, 2024

“How many times did MJ lead the league in scoring?” Carman asked. “Ten times. How many times has LeBron done it?” Knox was quick to retort, though, “Who was the second-best scorer when Michael was around? Who was his competition? Who was he playing?”

The discussion featured many of the key points repeated on X whenever the topic comes up. “Jordan was getting foul call after foul call after foul call,” Knox later added. “LeFlop. Did they ever call Michael that?” Carman shot back.

The two then debated about how the Bulls played without Jordan and how many first or second-round playoff exits he had compared to James, to which Carman brought up the 2011 Finals against the Dallas Mavericks when James scored just eight points in a loss.

Ultimately, the two decided to leave the debate without a clear winner as is often the case.

[Mark Carman]