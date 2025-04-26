Photo Credits: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images (Donald Trump. left); Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images (Shedeur Sanders, right).

Why was Shedeur Sanders not taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? That’s what Donald Trump wants to know.

Both before and during Thursday night’s first round. Sanders was the most heavily discussed NFL Draft prospect. That didn’t change on Friday, with a lot of questions being asked about why the Colorado quarterback didn’t hear his name called. President Donald Trump was one of the people asking that question.

President Trump took to Truth Social on Friday night, wondering why Sanders was not taken. Trump praised only Sanders but also his father and college coach, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He also questioned the intelligence of NFL owners.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” President Trump asked. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

While the consistent attention to Sanders wasn’t well received by everyone, President Trump clearly agreed with the sentiment. And much like politics, the NFL Draft can be divisive.