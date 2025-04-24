Photo Credit: The Ariel Helwani Show.

Ariel Helwani, a lifelong fan of the Buffalo Bills, will officially welcome a new player to the team during Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins was a guest of The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday. Dawkins officially made the announcement, but not before being set up for it by Helwani.

“There’s a lot of things going on in the world of combat sports this weekend. And people have been asking me, ‘Where are you gonna go? Are you gonna go to London for the big fight here?’ There’s a big fight in Poland. There’s other stuff. And I’ve been teasing that I’m torn. But I understand that you have the official destination. You have the announcement as to where I will be this Saturday. And so, without further ado, can I give you the floor? Can you make the announcement? Can you tell the world where I will be this Saturday?”

“You know, because it’s my birthday, my birthday is April 26, I was born in ’94. What we would all love, as the Mafia, is if you could announce the pick for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Draft,” Dawkins said.

🚨🦬 Breaking News from @DDawkins66 🦬🚨 I’m announcing a pick on Day 3 of the NFL Draft for the @BuffaloBills in Green Bay, Wisconsin. For the Mafia! It will be the greatest honor of my life. Thank you to the whole team, and thank you to @Ksweetness of the Buffalo Bills,… pic.twitter.com/004sRsrQBW — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 23, 2025

“I think that’s where you should be,” Dawkins continued. “I think that’s where it’s meant for you to be. And I think that that is mandatory for the culture. The culture needs it. And it’ll set us off to a nice acceleration for the season.”

“This is the beginning of the run,” Helwani replied. “Breaking news from Dion Dawkins. I’m announcing a pick on Day 3. Saturday. Green Bay, Wisconsin. For the people, yes. For the Mafia — on behalf of the Mafia. Be good, do good, God bless, go Bills. I’m there on behalf of the team. They’ve sent me over. Do you know how insane this is, man? I grew up — Bruce Smith, Darryl Talley, Cornelius Bennett, Kenneth Davis, Thurman Thomas. Do you know how insane this is for the team that I grew up loving to ask me to do this? Of course, I will be there. It will be the greatest honor of my life.”

Saturday will be the final day of the Draft, with the 4th-7th rounds being held. Presently, the Bills have seven picks that day, with two in the fourth round, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.