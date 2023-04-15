There are certainly indelible moments that viewers can expect from the NFL Draft every year.

Some of the best football players in the world are going to wear some wild outfits.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is going to awkwardly hug those football players.

And at least one highly touted player is going to have to sit there and watch their stock fall while cameras are shoved in their face following every selection that isn’t them.

The NFL is apparently trying to avoid that last one by deciding not to invite TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston to attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City on April 27.

The expectations for Johnston currently put him in the “20-28” pick range, which means there’s a decent chance that he would have to spend the entire first night of the draft watching others get picked, and might even possibly not get picked until the following night.

While that situation has created can’t-look-away car-crash drama for ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network over the years (Think Aaron Rodgers waiting until the 24th overall pick in 2005, Lamar Jackson sliding to the 32nd pick in 2018, or Laremy Tunsil’s gas mask bong-aided slide to the 13th pick in 2016), the NFL doesn’t seem interested in putting players through that as much as possible. Given the unpredictability of the draft, it’s still bound to happen. But the odds are much higher that someone in Johnston’s position is in for a long night. In this instance, the NFL is putting the player’s well-being ahead of the TV drama.

For his part, Johnston doesn’t sound too broken up about not getting invited.

“I don’t really have any problem with it [not having control over which NFL team will draft him],” Johnston said at TCU’s Pro Day on March 30. “When you’re making that [college] decision, it was kind of hard at that time, potentially choosing the next step to kind of start to push you off into the rest of your life. Now, I did a lot of work and I’m just waiting for somebody to pick me, and whoever picks me, I will be really happy with [them].”

