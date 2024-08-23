The X/Twitter header for @NFL_DovKleiman.

There are a lot of questionable things that take place under the guise of “aggregation.” Those can include poorly or not sourcing a story, misrepresenting a story, or not acknowledging new information on a story. But a really curious one, especially with many popular X/Twitter aggregation accounts emphasizing how they’re the place for the latest news, is when the “news” being relayed is not new at all. And that’s what took place with the @NFL_DovKleiman account Friday.

“Kleiman” (who, again, seems likely to not actually be Kleiman at this point) has gotten in several dustups recently, including taking a photo Mike Florio licensed without credit and getting blasted by Mina Kimes. And the account was featured twice in our new This Week In Bad Aggregation column Friday morning, for copying and pasting Ryan Michael’s Bo Nix stats tweet with limited attribution and for passing on Mark Craig’s observation on a Kevin O’Connell/Jim Schwartz exchange, but not Craig’s later reporting on that.

But Friday afternoon saw something stranger from the account, this tweet about former Philadelphia Eagles’ players slamming current Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly:

DeSean Jackson and LeSean McCoy asked their former #Eagles teammates their thoughts on HC Chip Kelly 😳 Jason Peters: “bulls**t a** guy man.” Brandon Graham: “He was very selfish, didn’t want to give up too much power and lead.” Jeremy Maclin: “Trash.” (via @2510show) pic.twitter.com/JKwsAztj2e — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 23, 2024

Those are strong comments! And while Kelly’s tenure with the Eagles is long done (he coached there from 2013-15), those kinds of remarks would still have some news value if they were, you know, new. But they’re not. Indeed, they’re from a 25/10 Show episode Jackson and McCoy published to YouTube on May 9, more than three months ago. (We covered it then.) Here’s that full show:

But while the show’s YouTube page clearly indicates the date this came out, you wouldn’t get that from the attribution “Kleiman” provided. The sole link in the tweet there is to the @2510show Twitter bio. Their most recent tweet is a graphic from Wednesday about a flag football debate. The tweet before that, from Tuesday, indicates that season two of this show is coming next week.

The other recent tweets there are promoting Jackson’s FS1 appearances. And while the link in their bio does take you to a page that links their YouTube page (and features the Kelly show rather than any of the 14 videos they’ve put out since then), that’s quite a rabbit hole to have to go down to find out that this is an old report, not a new one.

There are a couple of things that make this stand out further. One is that the “Kleiman” account is one of the most popular NFL aggregators out there, with more than 300,000 followers as of Friday, so this is a huge potential audience boost for these comments. (However, through its first hour up, that tweet only had 38 retweets and 285 likes, low by what’s often seen for the “Kleiman” account.) Another is that the account focuses on “The Best and Most Accurate NFL News & Stories,” but Kelly hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2016. And a third is this account took notable flak for relaying an old story about Caleb Williams as new last fall.

That case last October saw the account tweet “USC Caleb Williams wants partial ownership from the #NFL team that will select him in the 2024 Draft, per @ProFootballTalk,” eventually linking a Pro Football Talk story from July. That took criticism on a number of fronts, including that the story in question noted that the NFL stepped in to prohibit players like Williams (and Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady) from gaining equity in team, making this an impossible “want” for Williams.

And that led to a Front Office Sports piece from A.J. Perez discussing NFL aggregators and misinformation. That piece did include an interview with Kleiman (this was before the alleged sale of his account). And it saw him saying he “didn’t mean to mislead” and “did it the right way” by linking the Florio piece (but not the more recent and relevant Athletic piece he cited as the reason for bringing the story up again). But there wasn’t a lot of actual defense for why it was worth relaying an old story that already indicated this wouldn’t be possible.

As noted, there’s been a lot of discussion that the “Kleiman” account may be in different hands now. So there isn’t necessarily a connection between the thought process behind tweeting the old Williams story as new and tweeting the old Kelly story as new. But it is interesting to see the same popular Twitter account again doing this, and again taking flak for it. Here’s some of that:

Garbage Crap content as former players ambush former teammates on their cell phones and ask questions to embarrass a former coach.

Anyone with a microphone thinks they have content to push out nowadays.

Just trash. https://t.co/b01ndxcDuw — JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) August 23, 2024

This is like 2 months old you bot Stop being annoying posting spam you bot https://t.co/ocEbqlSo7C — JRod (@13Rengoku) August 23, 2024

Why is this clip resurfacing as if it’s new? https://t.co/4bSblnYn5J — Isaiah (@Working2Success) August 23, 2024

At any rate, the “Kleiman” account certainly doesn’t always have “The Best and Most Accurate NFL News & Stories.” And this is just the latest example of that.

[@NFL_DovKleiman on X/Twitter]