The Jacksonville Jaguars’s miserable 2024 NFL season continued its slide on Sunday with a 12-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

With just under two minutes left in the game, the Jags found themselves in striking distance at the 43-yard line. Quarterback Mac Jones dropped back to pass and launched the ball towards the endzone. However, the only person within five feet of the ball was a Vikings’ defender, leading to an easy interception.

After the game, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson was asked to explain the play that led to the interception.

“What was the play?” asked reporter Brent Martineau. “What was supposed to happen on the final Mac interception if he didn’t get hit and throw the pick?”

“Yeah, I’m not gonna go through the details of the play, cause you guys wouldn’t figure it out, but, um, we’ll look at the tape tomorrow and we’ll make those corrections.”

Alrighty then, Doug.

While the answer was a bit smug and condescending, you can also understand why Pederson is in such a bad mood. Not only did they lose the game, dropping to 2-8 on the season, but they had the opportunity to get the ball back in the closing seconds but screwed it up with a dead-ball foul that was an “absolute punch to the gut,” per Fox announcer Mark Sanchez.

