Screen grab: TODAY

When Donna Kelce got the invitation to appear on NBC’s TODAY, she had to know the questions about Taylor Swift were coming.

And despite Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb’s best efforts, football’s most famous mom managed to avoid saying too much about her son’s relationship with the pop superstar.

While Guthrie and Kotb started the interview by promoting Donna’s new line of KIND Snacks, the conversation soon shifted to her son Travis Kelce’s rumored romance with Swift. Donna, of course, has been spotted sitting next to Swift in Kelce’s suite during each of the Kansas City Chief’s last two games.

“Was that the first time you met Taylor?” Kotb asked Donna on Friday.

“Yeah, it’s fairly new so I don’t like to talk about it,” Donna replied. “It’s just one of those things where obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her. It’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

After Guthrie followed up by asking what Taylor was like at the games, Donna made it clear she wasn’t interested in providing many details.

“It was OK,” Donna replied with a smile.

That didn’t stop Hotb from following up, noting that her and Guthrie have both met Taylor and are big fans of hers. After Donna replied with a simple “yeah, yeah,” Guthrie then theorized that Travis had warned his mom not to discuss his rumored relationship on national TV.

“It’s not so much a warning as it’s his personal life,” Donna said. “I’ll talk about my life and when the kids were little and I was with them. But they’re men now and they’ve got their own lives. There isn’t a man alive that’s going to talk to their mom about their personal life. It’s just not going to happen.”

Donna Kelce appeared on TODAY and did her best to dance around questions about her son's relationship with Taylor Swift. "There isn't a man alive that's going to talk to their mom about their personal life. It's just not going to happen." pic.twitter.com/VDvPCpwLpH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 6, 2023

You can’t fault Guthrie and Kotb for trying, as it would have been strange to have Donna on the show without asking about America’s most famous rumored romance. And while Donna is certainly well within her rights to not divulge much — or anything at all — the reality is answering questions like these are a part of the trade off of going on national television to promote a product.

If anything, the entire interview was a microcosm of the absurdity of the situation; the mother of an All-Pro tight end answering questions about her son’s relationship with one of the world’s biggest music stars while simultaneously promoting her snack line. But as has been the case since the Super Bowl, it’s the Kelce family’s world, and we’re just living in it.

[TODAY]