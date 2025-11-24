Graphic via Liam McGuire

By now, it’s become clear that Shedeur Sanders has no shortage of public supporters. That includes President Donald Trump, who took to his Truth Social platform to celebrate the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback winning the first start of his NFL career on Sunday.

“Shedeur Sanders was GREAT,” Trump posted on Monday. “Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!”



This isn’t the first time that the 45th and 47th U.S. president posted to social media about Deion Sanders’ son. As the former Colorado star slid out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Trump publicly vouched for the quarterback prospect, once again noting his “phenomenal genes.”

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” the Commander-in-chief wrote on Truth Social ahead of Day 2 of the draft in April. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Despite Trump’s post coming ahead of the start of the second round, Sanders remained on the board until the Browns selected him in the fifth round (pick No. 144) the following day. In the seven months since, the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year has remained one of the most talked about players in the NFL, despite originally entering training camp as Cleveland’s fourth-string quarterback.

In fact, it wasn’t until fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion in the Browns’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday that Sanders made his first appearance in a regular season game, before getting the first start of his NFL career against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Completing 11 of his 20 pass attempts for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception, the 23-year-old was solid but not spectacular as Cleveland’s defense dominated in a 24-10 win.

At this point, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to publicly commit to Sanders as the team’s starting quarterback moving forward. If he doesn’t, the 2-time NFL Coach of the Year will undoubtedly face plenty of criticism, perhaps including on Truth Social.