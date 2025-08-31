Photo credit: YES Network

Don La Greca has never shied away from ranting when he felt the situation called for it. After the blockbuster trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, La Greca unleashed a rant on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

La Greca started his rant by noting, “Whenever I criticize Jerry Jones, the Cowboy fans come out of the woodwork and rip me.” If that is the case, he can expect a lot more ripping from Cowboys fans in the near future.

“I’m telling you, he’s a detriment to your team,” La Greca said of Jones on ESPN New York’s Don, Hahn & Rosenberg. “Alright? There may have been a time when he made your team a blank-load of money. I get it. But he ran Jimmy Johnson, a great coach, out of dodge. You haven’t won a thing since you — he ran him out. He could not get along with him. He wanted to take all the credit. He couldn’t stand that people thought Jimmy Johnson was a great coach. “I read Jimmy Johnson’s book. He would sit there, and Jimmy Johnson would make the trade, and he (Jones) would go to the media and he would be the one to say, ‘I made the deal.’ I know he signed off on the deal.

“But he couldn’t stand that there was somebody smarter than him in his own room,” La Greca added. “And he ran a great coach out the door and he hasn’t been able to hire one since. Only Parcells, where he finally caved and gave Parcells a shot. And then Romo fumbled the snap and they didn’t win that playoff game. How many, what, two, three playoff wins since Jimmy’s been gone? Never mind Super Bowls. We’re killing the Yankees for not winning a World Series since 2009. America’s Team hasn’t won since ’96. Because of him.”

To fact-check La Greca slightly, the Cowboys most recent Super Bowl was won after Johnson’s departure following Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994. With Barry Switzer as coach, Dallas returned to the NFC Championship game the year immediately after Johnson left, then won Super Bowl XXX.

But since winning that game in January 1996, it’s been a much different story in Dallas. Over the last 29 years, the Cowboys have won a combined five playoff games. They have yet to return to a Super Bowl and are the only team in the conference to not reach an NFC Championship Game over that timeframe.

“But I get killed all the time,” continued La Greca. “‘Oh, you don’t know. He’s in the Hall’ — he’s in the Hall of Fame Cowboy fans. The guy that is pissing all over your organization is in the Hall of Fame. Because he made millions and millions and millions of dollars building Jerry World. How many championships is Jerry World gonna get you?”