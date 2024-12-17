Credit: ‘Get Up’

Kirk Cousins has, “You like that?” and Jalen Hurts has, “So that’s what y’all wanted to see, huh?”

But Hurts’s response to the media’s criticism of the Eagles’ passing game didn’t exactly go over well. It all started with A.J. Brown pointing out the need for improvement, which eventually morphed into the team embracing an “us against the world” mindset as if the media were out to get them.

Jalen Hurts on the win vs. Pittsburgh 😅 pic.twitter.com/wR2HSH4p8B — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2024

For better or worse, Hurts hasn’t faced much backlash for his comments. ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth thinks that’s because of what he calls “pretty privilege” — the idea that Hurts’ looks give him a free pass.

Domonique Foxworth is convinced Jalen Hurts is benefitting from “pretty privilege.” pic.twitter.com/qF3uN4DHn2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 17, 2024

“He got up at the press conference after the game, and he acted like he was Josh Allen,” Foxworth said. “Look at this man with his Kangol looking like Nino Brown… with three thousand million trillion dollars worth of diamonds on his neck, and he acting like he just went for 400 yards for three weeks in a row.

“Man, you had one good week passing. And everyone forgets it when he starts batting his eyes at you. I could see [Dan] Graziano in the [production] meeting got all uncomfortable, ‘Oh, I think he’s the best quarterback in the league.'”

This isn’t the first time Foxworth has taken aim at Hurts. He previously acknowledged that it’s impressive how the Eagles have built a successful offense around a quarterback who struggles to execute consistently at an elite level. Still, Foxworth views it as a glaring limitation that often gets overlooked — with Hurts oftentimes as the offense’s biggest question mark.

Hurts has avoided the narrative so far, largely because he hasn’t had the low points that quarterbacks like Tua Tagovailoa have faced. However, Foxworth believes that scrutiny is building and that Hurts won’t be able to avoid it forever.

“A lot of people talk about this team as if the quarterback is the limiting factor,” he said last week.

“(Jalen Hurts) is a cog in an offensive system where when he’s asked to do something out of it…that does not help the Eagles.” – @BenjaminSolak “A lot of people talk about this team as if the quarterback is the limiting factor.” – @Foxworth24 Presented by @Allstate… pic.twitter.com/40ROaIViXa — The Domonique Foxworth Show (@FoxworthShow) December 9, 2024

As Hurts continues to avoid the pressure for now, it remains to be seen how long his “pretty privilege” can shield him from that narrative from forming.

[Get Up]