Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has faced more criticism in the first three weeks of the 2025 season than he has faced in much of his entire NFL career, which seems to be directly correlated to the team’s 0-3 start. And while he has admitted that some criticism directed at the Dolphins struggles is warranted, Tagovailoa was far less willing to accept criticism pointed directly at him from former NFL quarterback turned media member Cam Newton.

Following the Dolphins’ Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday night, Newton made it a point to criticize not only Tagovailoa’s play, but also the amount he is being paid and his recent media appearances, which have been a bit more combative than usual.

“Tua Tagovailoa is making more than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels,” said Newton on ESPN’s First Take last week. “Am I pocket-watching? No, no, no, I am putting things into perspective. What did Biggie say? ‘More money, more problems.’ Well, in this case, it should be more money more expectations.

“What I have seen from Tua Tagovailoa over this year alone, I have heard him more than I ever have. That’s not to say you can’t talk. But I like quiet Tua, Alabama Tua, chip on the shoulder Tua. Not, ‘Is someone going to come in and watch film?’ What you are being paid. What you are asked to do. What you have the capability of. From one quarterback to the other, I look at the situation and I am like, ‘Come on, dog.’ Especially when you have got a Ferrari and a Lamborghini, and other amenities that some quarterbacks wish they had.”

During Tagovailoa’s press conference on Thursday, he was asked about Newton’s comments, particularly when it came to his salary amidst the team’s struggles. And Tagovailoa didn’t downplay Newton’s mind for the game, he did explain that it is easier for him to critique Tagovailoa’s play than to actually correct some of the mistakes being made.

“Well, anybody can play quarterback in this league then,” said Tagovailoa facetiously. “I mean, I want to see anybody on the streets come and play quarterback then. I mean, Cam is doing his thing, for sure. But you know, I think it is easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it that way. Or talk about what someone else is doing wrong when you are not going out and having to do the same as them. It’s easy to do that. I think anybody can do that. I don’t think anybody can play quarterback.”

To be fair to Newton, it didn’t seem like he was insinuating that anybody can play quarterback, as Tagovailoa seems to think that he was. What Newton seemed to be saying is that Tagovailoa’s production simply isn’t matching the amount he is receiving compared to other quarterbacks in the NFL, which is somewhat of a fair criticism.

However, as Tagovailoa alluded to, despite the fact that Newton does have experience at the quarterback position, he doesn’t know about the day-to-day situation in Miami at the moment, which may present Tagovailoa with challenges that Newton perhaps never had to face as a player.

At the end of the day, it is easier for Newton to call out Tagovailoa’s faults at the quarterback position than for Tagovailoa to actually go out and fix those mistakes. But regardless, if the Dolphins are unable to right the ship on Sunday against their fellow winless opponent, the New York Jets, critics will only get louder when it comes to things Tagovailoa is and isn’t doing right on the field.