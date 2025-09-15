Photo Credit: Miami Dolphins on YouTube

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has always been a unique personality with a perspective on coaching that is vastly different from many other coaches around the league. But after the team’s Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, McDaniel explained the loss in a way that any fans watching at home could have done.

While the Dolphins did put together a better effort in Week 2 than they did in their Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, many of the same problems persisted. In particular, the Dolphins defense was again unable to provide all that much resistance, allowing the Patriots to put up 33 points.

It’s a difficult position for any coach to answer questions about the state of the team after starting the season 0-2. But McDaniel was asked to do just that on Sunday after the game. And in typical McDaniel fashion, he had a bit of a different perspective as to why his team wasn’t able to come away with the win.

When asked specifically about the Dolphins’ failed fourth-down attempt on their final possession of the game, McDaniel shared his frustrations with how he handled

“That’s kind of where the frustration lies for me,” said McDaniel. “It wasn’t deciding that cost us or a late play call. Which, that happens at times, but this is not one of those times. I got the play call in. But I need to do a better job of orchestration within our multiple personnel groups. To win games, you have to win the game, not lose the game. Honestly, and that is how you lose the game.”

Obviously, nothing McDaniel said here is technically wrong. You do indeed have to win the game to not lose the game. But there is no real analysis involved in that statement that anyone who has ever watched football couldn’t also say after the game.

McDaniel elaborated on his statement later, explaining that self-inflicted mistakes led to the loss.

“You are moving the ball down the field. You’re first-and-ten, and then you find yourself at second-and-20. That was critical,” said McDaniel of the final possession of the game.

Again, McDaniel has had his fair share of bizarre press conference moments in the past. Just last month, McDaniel channeled his inner philosopher, explaining that everyone at the presser was “another day closer to death”.

Dolphins fans likely want to hear more about how McDaniels plans to right the ship after an 0-2 start instead of simply stating the facts that they have to win to avoid losing the game. So chances are, McDaniels may not be the most favorable person within the organization as Miami heads into a Week 3 matchup against the 2-0 Buffalo Bills.