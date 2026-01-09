Credit: Green Bay Packers, Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If you’re expecting objectivity from Troy Aikman if the Miami Dolphins play on Monday Night Football next season, don’t hold your breath.

The Dolphins are finalizing a deal to hire Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new general manager, per multiple reports.

By all accounts, Sullivan is a solid pick for the franchise that has been mired in mediocrity the last few seasons and will need to hire a new head coach after firing Mike McDaniel. Given that he moved up the ranks from scouting intern to VP of player personnel during his time with perennial playoff team Green Bay, Miami might have come to the conclusion to hire him on its own.

However, a key part of the hiring process was the inclusion of ESPN’s Troy Aikman, whom the Dolphins hired earlier this month as a consultant.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Aikman was Sullivan’s “biggest supporter entering this process.”

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington added that he was “told many times how [Aikman] was incredibly involved, incredibly thoughtful, and completely committed to the Dolphins’ GM search.” He then added that while he hopes Aikman remains with ESPN for the foreseeable future, the Dallas Cowboys “should just put him in charge.”

When Aikman’s arrangement was announced, ESPN was quick to say that consulting with an NFL franchise’s hiring process wouldn’t interfere with his role as an objective broadcaster, but that didn’t quell concerns about a potential conflict of interest.

With his reputation at stake, Aikman now has a personal interest in Miami’s success. If the Dolphins stumble under Sullivan’s watch, will he call it like he sees it, as he is wont to do, or will he temper his criticism? Or, even worse, will he prop up Miami when they don’t deserve it? These will be the big questions in the years ahead.

Aikman’s role is also part of a larger trend that has shattered the longtime taboo against broadcasters working for (or owning) the teams they cover. While some dismiss the notion that these dual roles confer any competitive advantage, the trend appears to reflect a prevailing cultural norm: Rules can be bent or broken for certain people but not others.