The NFL announced a scheduling change for Week 14 Sunday Night Football, thanks to the Denver Broncos being so bad.

The Broncos’ home game against the Kansas City Chiefs has been flexed out of SNF in Week 14. Instead, the Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium will now be the SNF game at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.

The Chiefs-Broncos game will move to the 4:05 pm ET time slot on CBS.

The league announced the decision on Tuesday night.

While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs — who currently have the highest Super Bowl title odds per FiveThirty Eight — are certainly a draw and entertaining television, the Broncos are 3-8 and have one of the NFL’s worst offenses in recent memory.

Granted, there are some fans out there — a la the Sickos Committee — that would enjoy watching the Broncos’ drama and disappointment — particularly quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett — continue to worsen on national television, but Dolphins (8-3)-Chargers (6-5) is a much better matchup that should draw more viewers.

The Chargers were also flexed to SNF in Week 11 vs the Chiefs. And the Chargers are currently scheduled to be in primetime in Weeks 16 (at the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football) and Week 17 (vs the Los Angeles Rams on SNF). But it’s easy to see the NFL flexing the Chargers out of that Week 17 game, with the Rams having a record of 3-8 and getting worse weekly due to key injuries.