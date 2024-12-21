Denver Broncos general manager John Elway holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
By Sean Keeley

Somewhat overshadowed at different times during his Hall of Fame career by Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Brett Favre, and Steve Young, Denver Broncos great John Elway is getting the star treatment from Netflix.

Elway, who led the Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances, winning two to cap his record-breaking NFL career,  will be the focus of an upcoming documentary on Netflix. The streamer has reportedly ordered Elway from Skydance Sports, the production company behind Enigma: Aaron Rodgers docuseries.

“The documentary feature will follow his life on and off the field including being drafted to play baseball by the New York Yankees, starring in one of the greatest games in college football history, and winning two Super Bowls as a player and a third as an executive with the Broncos,” wrote Deadline.

“John Elway’s career isn’t just iconic, it’s darn near mythological,” said Ken Rodgers, who will direct the film. “His physical abilities, mental toughness, and raw determination are the stuff of legend. We are all honored to partner with Netflix to tell the story of the man behind the legend.”

Rodgers will also be an executive producer on the doc along with David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jon Weinbach for Skydance Sports. Jamie Horowitz and Peyton Manning will produce for Omaha Productions while Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Jessica Boddy, and Brian Rolapp will be producers for NFL Films.

Sean Keeley created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.'

