Somewhat overshadowed at different times during his Hall of Fame career by Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Brett Favre, and Steve Young, Denver Broncos great John Elway is getting the star treatment from Netflix.

Elway, who led the Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances, winning two to cap his record-breaking NFL career, will be the focus of an upcoming documentary on Netflix. The streamer has reportedly ordered Elway from Skydance Sports, the production company behind Enigma: Aaron Rodgers docuseries.

“The documentary feature will follow his life on and off the field including being drafted to play baseball by the New York Yankees, starring in one of the greatest games in college football history, and winning two Super Bowls as a player and a third as an executive with the Broncos,” wrote Deadline.