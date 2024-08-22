Dec 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; A young Buffalo Bills fans hold up a sign referring to being in the Bills Mafia prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of Buffalo Bills fans, who also happen to be accomplished filmmakers, are going behind the scenes with one of the most legendary fan bases in pro sports.

Deadline.com reports that Addison Henderson and Kevin Polowy will co-direct the feature-length documentary Just One Before I Die, an in-depth look at the Bills Mafia.

Both Henderson (The Forgotten City, Givers of Death) and Polowy (Standing Up, Falling Down, In the Shadow of Beirut) have filmmaking credits. They’re also longtime Bills fans, who understand the “pain and misery” that have befallen the franchise and its fans over the decades, several heartbreaking moments so famous they earned nicknames (“Wide Right,” “Music City Miracle,” “13 Seconds.)

Polowy, a Buffalo native, told Deadline.com they wanted to explore what keeps fueling the Bills Mafia in the face of such despair.

“Why do we keep doing this to ourselves? As a die-hard Bills fan — as if there’s any other kind — that’s what I find myself asking at the inevitably painful, if not outright torturous, conclusion to every single season,” Polowy said.

“Are the highs worth the lows? Will they ever win a title, or will I go to the grave like my beloved yet beleaguered father, never having witnessed the glory of a Super Bowl victory? With this documentary, we want to explore what keeps fueling #BillsMafia to remain as loyal as we have through all the pain and misery — and in turn paint a broader and more universal picture of what fuels unwavering sports fans of any stripe.”

Henderson said the documentary will explore the larger theme of what drives sports fans to follow long-suffering teams in general.

“The Bills are the lifeblood of Buffalo. The word that defines my hometown is ‘resilient.‘ As a Buffalonian, it runs through our veins,” Henderson said. “We’ve been through some great times and some horrible times. But, through despair, how do we endure? In this documentary we want to explore fandom and in particular what it means to be, not just be a Bills fan, but a sports fan in general.

“There will only be one happy franchise at the end of each year. But what if it’s never us? Or you, Lions or Browns or Vikings fans? Will all the tears have been worth it?”

Production on the documentary is set to begin this fall.

