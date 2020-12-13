CBSNFLBy Matt Clapp on

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf scored his 10th touchdown of the season to open the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.

After the touchdown, Metcalf jumped into the Lumen Field stands and briefly took over for a CBS cameraman.

That resulted in a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

But if you’re going to get penalized 15 yards for a celebration, you’d might as well do it against the winless, hopeless Jets. Also, it’s Metcalf’s 22nd birthday on Monday, so he gets some more leeway (and especially with the ridiculous numbers — entered Sunday with an NFL-best 1,119 receiving yards — he’s putting up this season).

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll even got a laugh out of it.

