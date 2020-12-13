Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf scored his 10th touchdown of the season to open the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.
A work of art between @DangeRussWilson and @dkm14 ?#GoHawks x #ProBowlVote
?: #NYJvsSEA on CBS pic.twitter.com/H7RzL96ZpZ
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 13, 2020
After the touchdown, Metcalf jumped into the Lumen Field stands and briefly took over for a CBS cameraman.
Lmao DK Metcalf stealing the media camera and using it for his TD celebration. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/I9mmXWevBi
— Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 13, 2020
DK Metcalf jumped into the empty stands to visit the CBS TV camera person after his TD catch—and gets a penalty for it. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/PihjzpneaE
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 13, 2020
That resulted in a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
But if you’re going to get penalized 15 yards for a celebration, you’d might as well do it against the winless, hopeless Jets. Also, it’s Metcalf’s 22nd birthday on Monday, so he gets some more leeway (and especially with the ridiculous numbers — entered Sunday with an NFL-best 1,119 receiving yards — he’s putting up this season).
"Happy birthday!!!!
4 day all expense trip from the WR's"
DK got a birthday card from his teammates after his TD ? @dkm14 @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/L3DytdNnBl
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 13, 2020
Seattle head coach Pete Carroll even got a laugh out of it.
Nah, Pete Carroll isn't mad at DK Metcalf for his celly flag. Coach just came over to Metcalf on the #Seahawks bench, said something to his WR after he jumped into the empty stands to visit a CBS cameraperson. The coach pulled down his mask, laughed and tapped Metcalf's chest.
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 13, 2020