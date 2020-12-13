Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf scored his 10th touchdown of the season to open the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.

After the touchdown, Metcalf jumped into the Lumen Field stands and briefly took over for a CBS cameraman.

Lmao DK Metcalf stealing the media camera and using it for his TD celebration. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/I9mmXWevBi — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 13, 2020

DK Metcalf jumped into the empty stands to visit the CBS TV camera person after his TD catch—and gets a penalty for it. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/PihjzpneaE — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 13, 2020

That resulted in a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

But if you’re going to get penalized 15 yards for a celebration, you’d might as well do it against the winless, hopeless Jets. Also, it’s Metcalf’s 22nd birthday on Monday, so he gets some more leeway (and especially with the ridiculous numbers — entered Sunday with an NFL-best 1,119 receiving yards — he’s putting up this season).

"Happy birthday!!!! 4 day all expense trip from the WR's" DK got a birthday card from his teammates after his TD ? @dkm14 @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/L3DytdNnBl — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 13, 2020

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll even got a laugh out of it.