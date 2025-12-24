Credit: CBS Sports

The NFL may have made its final decision regarding Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, but the drama ensuing from an incident last Sunday is far from over.

As first reported by ESPN.com’s Brooke Pryor, Ryan Kennedy, the fan involved in the incident with DK Metcalf during the Steelers-Lions game, will hold a press conference with his attorneys on Friday.

The press conference’s intention is to “address the assault, correct misinformation that has been publicly repeated as fact, and discuss the serious consequences Mr. Kennedy has faced.”

During the second quarter of the game, CBS cameras caught Metcalf in an intense discussion with a fan in Lions gear standing at the railing. After a few moments, Metcalf extended his arm towards Kennedy, appearing to make physical contact with him. Subsequent angles of the incident showed Metcalf walked up to Kennedy, grabbed him by his shirt collar to pull him closer, then forcefully shoved him back. Kennedy threw his hands up after Metcalf made contact with him.

Steelers WR DK Metcalf hit a fan in the stands in Detroit.

Another video posted to social media afterward appeared to show Kennedy saying, “That was the goal, folks,” after the altercation.

Afterward, Chad Johnson said on the Nightcap podcast that he had spoken with Metcalf, who said the fan had used a racial slur and made other derogatory comments during the interaction. Kennedy denied he used a racial slur, “misogynistic, or hate-based language during the incident” via a statement from a Michigan law firm.

The NFL upheld its two-game suspension of Metcalf for violating league policy, meaning that his season is over. Metcalf will have to forfeit $555,556 in salary. The suspension also reportedly voids $45 million in future guaranteed money under his contract, per CBS Sports and ESPN.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio sees the press conference as the prelude to a lawsuit by Kennedy against Metcalf.

“The press conference is the latest indication that a lawsuit is coming, against Metcalf and others,” Florio wrote. “One claim will likely be based on the clear assault/battery that Metcalf committed. Even if Kennedy suffered little or no physical harm, the law makes it obvious that Metcalf contacted Kennedy in an offensive manner.”