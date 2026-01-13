Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

While the NFL released the dates for particular matchups in the 2025-26 NFL Divisional Round on Sunday night, the league waited until the conclusion of Monday night’s Wild Card game between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers to reveal the times and television networks for the games.

Here’s a look at the NFL Divisional Round schedule for the upcoming weekend:

Saturday, January 17

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos; 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks; 8 p.m. ET on Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady)

Sunday, January 18

Houston Texans at New England Patriots; 3 p.m. ET on ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears; 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth)

See you next weekend for the Divisional Round. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Q4s186Hjty — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2026

The NFL Divisional Round will kick off with a strong game as Josh Allen and the Bills take on the AFC’s top-seeded Broncos in Denver. And it means another Bills playoff game with Nantz and Romo on the call. That will be followed by Burkhardt and Brady getting an NFC West showdown of the 49ers vs the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the Seahawks.

It’s been assumed that a Steelers win on Monday night would have led to them getting the Sunday late game in the Divisional Round, where Aaron Rodgers and one of the most popular NFL franchises would take on the Patriots in a matchup that would be very appealing for television. With it being the Texans as New England’s opponent instead, the matchup gets the earlier slot on Sunday.

After missing out on what ended up being an incredible Packers-Bears game in the Wild Card round, NBC lands an appealing Rams-Bears game for the late window on Sunday to conclude the Divisional Round.