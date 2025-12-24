Credit: CBS Sports

The NFL contradicted its own network on Wednesday morning about whether a Detroit Lions fan who got into it with DK Metcalf will face discipline.

On Tuesday night, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that “the NFL and the Lions will not take action against the fan involved in the altercation with Steelers WR DK Metcalf on Sunday in Detroit because ‘there was no violation of the fan code of conduct,’ per source.”

Meanwhile, the NFL and the Lions will not take action against the fan involved in the altercation with Steelers WR DK Metcalf on Sunday in Detroit because “there was no violation of the fan code of conduct,” per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2025

Less than 12 hours later, the league said that wasn’t accurate, which Pelissero, for his part, has since acknowledged.

Update: Per the NFL, the matter remains under review. After hearing from DK Metcalf in his appeal hearing Tuesday, the league is following up with the Lions regarding the fan code of conduct. https://t.co/ga22k8eusP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2025



“The report about the fan and discipline was not accurate,” an NFL spokesperson told Pro Football Talk. “The matter remains under review, and the league is following up with the club.”

The incident happened during the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Ford Field. Metcalf approached a Lions fan wearing a wig who was holding a Steelers No. 4 jersey, and the two exchanged words before Metcalf extended his arm with a closed fist toward the fan’s face, appearing to make contact. CBS cameras caught it, and Jim Nantz said, “That is not gonna have great consequences for the Steelers and Metcalf.”

Steelers WR DK Metcalf hit a fan in the stands in Detroit. The CBS cameras caught it, and reporter Tracy Wolfson offered more details on the incident. #NFL pic.twitter.com/avieHL2Jbz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 21, 2025

The league suspended Metcalf two games on Monday, a decision upheld on appeal Tuesday. The suspension costs him $555,556 and voids $45 million in future guarantees, though the Steelers have reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to him.

The accounts of what was said vary wildly. Chad Johnson claimed on Nightcap that the fan used a racial slur and made vulgar comments about Metcalf’s mother. The fan told the Detroit Free Press he just called Metcalf by his full legal name, DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf. Pelissero also reported that Metcalf had previously reported the same fan to Seahawks security last season.

In any event, it’s particularly awkward that the NFL is publicly disputing reporting from its own media arm. Either way, the investigation is apparently ongoing, despite what NFL Media reported Tuesday night.