On Sunday, anyone trying to stream NFL Sunday Ticket on DirecTV had a nightmare of a time for about an hour.

Outages significantly popped up in around the third quarter of the early games, and viewers missed much of the second half of those early games.

On Monday, DirecTV announced that the company planned “to reach out to those affected to automatically reimburse them for week two.”

We recognize we didn’t meet expectations on Sunday for customers looking to stream some of the games, and we want to apologize. While it won’t bring the games back, we plan to reach out to those affected to automatically reimburse them for week two. — DIRECTV Help (@DIRECTVhelp) September 19, 2022

If the credit is prorated based on the 18 week NFL season, that’s at least $16 per subscriber, depending on the plan chosen.

With several streaming companies bidding billions of dollars for the Sunday Ticket rights, you’d hope whichever one wins the right has a strong infrastructure in place to avoid these types of outages. Lengthy widespread issues like we saw in Week 2 reflect poorly on everyone.