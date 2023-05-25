Bars and restaurants wondering about NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions don’t need to wonder anymore.

DirecTV announced that it had struck a multi-year deal with the NFL’s EverPass Media to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket in bars and restaurants.

EverPass Media was formed in March by the NFL and RedBird Capital to sell Sunday Ticket to commercial partners.

CNBC reports that the deal between DirecTV and EverPass isn’t exclusive, meaning that it can strike deals with other cable and satellite providers.

Despite the loss of Sunday Ticket exclusivity to YouTube, beginning with the 2023 season, DirecTV’s commercial arm has struck deals with streaming companies to air live sports. Notably, deals were struck with Apple earlier this year to air MLS Season Pass games and MLB Friday Night Baseball, and a deal was announced last summer for Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football.

The NFL reached a seven-year deal with Google-owned YouTube for Sunday Ticket, beginning with the 2023 season, late last year. The service will cost $249 for YouTube TV subscribers who purchase before June 6th, and $349 for subscribers who purchase after that date. Non-YouTube TV subscribers will pay $349 as an early bird price, and $449 if purchased afterwards.

[DirecTV, CNBC]