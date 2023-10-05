Oct 31, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bear former linebacker Dick Butkus speaks to the crowd during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you knew him for his Hall of Fame football career, his myriad acting appearances, or his work as a broadcaster, Dick Butkus left an indelible mark on American society. The Chicago Bears great has passed away at the age of 80.

The news was first reported by TMZ Sports.

The 6’3″, 235 University of Illinois product first rose to prominence as a linebacker for the Bears between 1965 and 1973. In his career, he accumulated eight Pro Bowl invites, was named first-team All-Pro six times, and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice. Considered one of the most intimidating linebackers in the history of the game, he was named to the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team and NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979 and the Bears retired his No. 51 jersey.

Dick Butkus was a legend who embodied what it means to be a Chicago Bear. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/8UEVuuZLwi — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 5, 2023

Following his playing career, Butkus transitioned into becoming an actor, a spokesperson, and a broadcaster. His film credits include The Longest Yard, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Necessary Roughness, and Any Given Sunday. He is also well-remembered for his TV work on shows such as My Two Dads, MacGyver, and Hang Time.

When Butkus appeared in a commercial for Prestone during Super Bowl IV, it was considered the first successful celebrity endorsement during the event, something that would soon become part of the Super Bowl experience. His Miller Lite ads alongside former NFL star Bubba Smith also became mainstays of NFL Sunday viewing in the 1970s and 80s.

Butkus initially stepped into the booth as a radio color analyst for the Bears in 1985. Between 1988 and 1989 he was an analyst on CBS’s The NFL Today. While he was hired by the XFL to be the head coach of the Chicago Enforcers in 2001, he ended up working in the league’s front office and doing color commentary for their regional telecasts.

In his later years, Butkus even became something of a prolific tweeter.

rest in peace, dick butkus pic.twitter.com/ulLAmGuYUR — mike taddow ? (@MikeTaddow) October 5, 2023

The sports media world shared plenty of tributes and condolences for Butkus on the news of his passing.

Dick Butkus was such a badass, man. RIP to An absolute #Bears and NFL legend. Here is not only one of my favorite Butkus pictures, but Bears picture of all time. pic.twitter.com/VvJpXfjJns — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 5, 2023

Dick Butkus wasn’t just one of the greatest football players to ever play the game, he was a remarkable man. He was always there for me when I needed him. Now, these 3 #Bears legends are in heaven, sharing a drink, getting ready to watch the #TNF game from the best seats. Here's… https://t.co/dzKa8n5p7x — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) October 5, 2023

So sad to hear the news about Dick Butkus. He was just interviewed on the field during the season opener & was full of his usual feistiness, talking about kicking the Packers' asses. A legendary player, so funny & multi-talented. He'll be so missed. Thoughts are with his family. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) October 5, 2023

In the long, storied and glorious history of pro football, there has been no legend greater, no name more revered, no man more feared. Rest in peace, Dick Butkus, and thank you for leaving us all in awe every damn day of your life. pic.twitter.com/UFTbQA66Rb — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 5, 2023

I’m not sure a player anywhere better personified a team and a city better than Dick Butkus did the Bears and the city of Chicago. He WAS the Bears… he WAS Chicago. RIP https://t.co/nrUIm75T9v — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 5, 2023

[TMZ Sports]