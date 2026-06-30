Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

Body camera footage has emerged of a traffic stop featuring former NFL journalist Dianna Russini, and despite her story claiming that she got out of a ticket for texting while driving by letting the cop use FaceTime with an NFL head coach, there’s no evidence of that in the video.

Russini bragged about the story during a radio appearance earlier this year, and her former employer, The Athletic, also mentioned it in a recent article.

Adam Herbets of The Center Square obtained seven-plus-minute video footage that shows Russini name-dropping her way out of a ticket, but never Facetiming an NFL coach (and never mentioning Mike Vrabel).

BREAKING – I have the bodycam video of Dianna Russini namedropping her way out of a ticket for texting while driving. She claimed she got off by allowing the cop to FaceTime with his favorite NFL head coach. This video shows something a little different.https://t.co/HIUkgGh7Y0 — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) June 30, 2026

“So, you’re not going to care; I’m an NFL reporter, and I just broke that Sean McDermott got fired from the Bills,” Russini told the officer. “And that is what I was just sending to send, a tweet. I was gonna pull over because I have to make calls. I know you don’t care, but I just wanted you to know my reason why.”

“Obviously, you were on your phone for a while… I understand you have a job,” the officer said.

Russini kept up the name-dropping of NFL coaches.

“You know who I was on the phone with? Brian Daboll,” Russini explained. “He wants the job.”

As the conversation continued, Russini asked the officer, “Are you a fan of the Giants or Jets?”

The officer explained that he’s not a fan of either team, but rather the Minnesota Vikings, “unfortunately.”

Russini roceeded to show the officer her phone, featuring a text conversation with Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“Oh my god. Wow. Pretty cool,” the officer responded.

“Their quarterback sucks,” Russini added.

“Listen, I’m going to cut you a break

“Listen, I’m gonna cut you a break on the cell phone,” the officer said later. “I understand your job requires you to be on the phone a lot. Just try to wait until you get home, okay… Keep me updated with the Vikings, okay? Let me know if KOC’s going to get a new quarterback.”

And with that footage and report emerging, the Ridgewood (NJ) Police Department issued the following statement about the officer not issuing a ticket to Russini (via Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk):

“On January 19, 2026, at 9:40 am, a Ridgewood police officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Godwin Avenue involving Ms. Dianna Russini for the use of a handheld cell phone while driving.

“After following department protocol during the stop, and reviewing Ms. Russini’s driving history, the officer exercised his professional discretion and issued a verbal warning to Ms. Russini.

“The use of officer discretion in determining whether to issue a warning or a citation is consistent with Ridgewood Police Department policy and longstanding practice. Police officers are encouraged to use their judgment and, when appropriate, provide motorists with warnings as part of the Department’s commitment to fair, impartial and community-oriented policing.”