Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If there was any shred of hope that Dianna Russini could stage a comeback in her career as an NFL insider, surely it has all but evaporated now.

On Thursday, the New York Post published photos of Russini kissing then-Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel at a bar in New York City from March 2020. That would be a full six years before the pair were captured at an Arizona resort, enjoying some private, quiet time on top of a rooftop bungalow.

The new photos do irreparable damage to Russini’s position throughout the scandal and now tell the story of a major sports media personality who made a flailing Hail Mary attempt to save her career.

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini presented a united front when photos of the pair were published at a secluded Arizona resort were first published over a week ago.

They were there with friends. They were actually staying at two different hotels. Any insinuation of inappropriate behavior was “laughable.”

But as time passed, the story and the narrative quickly began to change. If Vrabel and Russini were once coordinating their response, they were now telling two very different stories.

After days of silence, Mike Vrabel shockingly emerged from the shadows with a prepared statement acknowledging that he had difficult conversations with his family and his team. Even though it wasn’t technically an admission or an apology, it sure was a drastic change of tone and substance from his initial remarks. The revelation that he was now entering counseling during the NFL Draft only added to the obvious evidence that the initial denials were bogus.

It also made scores of observers wonder whether he was merely trying to get ahead of an even more damning photo release to come. That was confirmed by the Thursday photo release, which showed the pair’s relationship dating back to his time with the Titans and her time at ESPN.

The problem now is that both Vrabel’s response to the story and the Post’s photos completely blow a hole in what was left of Russini’s credibility. And it leaves her with an even more difficult, if not impossible, road back in the hopes of reclaiming her media career.

After initially defending its reporter against claims of unethical behavior, The Athletic launched a full investigation into Russini’s story. Facing more public scrutiny, she tendered her resignation. But she also did so publicly and defiantly.

I submitted my letter of resignation to The Athletic. Everything I have to say about it is below. pic.twitter.com/401nrtbEsj — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 14, 2026

Russini blamed leaks about the investigation for stepping aside before her contract expired in the summer. She said that she would not let the Vrabel episode define her career. And she doubled down on her denial on the “self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”

Whatever those facts are, it’s becoming increasingly clear that they are not about a girls’ hiking trip in the desert.

In the immediate aftermath of the photos that were published, Russini had many friends in the industry speak up on her behalf. Dan Le Batard was openly torn, even addressing the story. Jon “Stugotz” Weiner offered her a job. Peter Rosenberg said she was just being attacked by angry incels on the internet. Those voices defending her have grown quiet as more and more information has come out in the days since the story first broke. Now that the 2020 photos have been released after a series of denials, it’s hard to imagine anyone standing up to vouch for her.

The most important currency that any reporter has is trust. There has to be a belief in what you are saying is honest and true to the best of your capabilities. There is more misinformation running rampant in our world than ever before, and trust is sadly becoming a scarce resource.

That has even made its way into the sports world, as every report and opinion now faces skepticism and scrutiny. Are big-name football analysts just trying to protect their friends in the sport? Is an agency like CAA pulling the strings? Which NFL executive is editing Adam Schefter’s stories now? We have become so desensitized that we now assume ulterior motives and demand to prove our instincts wrong. Everyone has their tinfoil on standby, ready to be unleashed.

For the ones who are able to rise above the noise, trust that you are the actual authority and that the one who has the real story is everything.

Even before these photos were released, social media sleuths pored over years of Russini’s reporting to see if she gave Vrabel favorable coverage. That extended to recent reports about the Patriots trading for A.J. Brown, all the way back to Titans scoops about Ryan Tannehill. And her funny anecdotes about her reporting on him drew laughs at the time.

Now that it’s obvious, from both Vrabel’s statements and the new photos, that he and Dianna Russini were not telling the truth in their initial resistance, any sense of trust in Russini is gone.

Mike Vrabel definitely has a mountain to climb to win back trust with his family, his organization, his players, and his fans. The Patriots’ PR strategy has been an abomination thus far. Instead of taking true accountability and coming clean, Vrabel tried to dance around his guilt and shame with carefully curated media sessions away from the cameras and midnight statements designed to minimize attention. The timing of his counseling reveals that it was set before the most damaging photo dump, only making the case that it was done more for PR purposes than anything else. Whatever strategy the Patriots and Vrabel had, it’s backfiring as the truth slowly trickles out. And it’s now affecting his job.

As for Dianna Russini, she has been silent since her April 14 statement that attempted to plant a flag that she wasn’t going anywhere in the industry. But after the developments of this past week, who would take the chance in hiring her to report on the NFL? If there is indeed a firm belief that she failed to tell the truth to The Athletic, failed to tell the truth to the New York Post, hid an intimate relationship with one of her sources not just for a vacation but for six years, how can anything she says or does be trusted? And that’s not to mention how she will now be received by NFL fans and readers who will face a trust chasm the size of the Grand Canyon.

What would have been unthinkable a week ago is now a very real possibility: that, after Vrabel has said his piece publicly and the Post has revealed the extent of their relationship, Russini may decide to tell all if she feels she has been backed into a corner. That could realistically be her only path forward if she is to keep a media career alive. Maybe a tell-all could then morph into a podcast on handling adversity, overcoming crises, or offering second chances. Then, down the line, maybe she will mix some football in, as she hopes to regain relevance in sports.

But even then, any future show of contrition now will be seen as inauthentic. Any mea culpa will be seen as a mere face-saving effort that is far too little and far too late given her multiple previous statements on the matter denying any wrongdoing.

If both Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel had told the truth from the beginning, then perhaps this could have been salvaged, and we would be having a totally different conversation now. Despite the skepticism and pessimism in today’s world, people tend to be forgiving, especially when mistakes are acknowledged and pledges are made to learn from them and move forward. Russini might even still have a job with The Athletic if she had been honest and forthcoming about the extent of the relationship.

But forgiving both the crime and the cover-up may just prove too much to ask from anyone.