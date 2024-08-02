Photo Credit: ESPN on ABC

The annual Hall of Fame Game took place on Thursday night between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans, which meant that fans got their first look at the new kickoff rules implemented for this coming season. And already, there are some skeptics of the new rules, which includes Hall of Fame return man Devin Hester.

Hester is widely regarded as perhaps the greatest kick and punt returner in NFL history, becoming the first return man to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in this year’s class.

During the ESPN broadcast of the game, Hester was asked by sideline reporter Laura Rutledge for his opinion on how the new rules had looked in the game so far. And Hester didn’t mince words in his response.

“I’m watching it man, and I’m surprised that we’re not seeing more big runs. You know, that’s shocking. But hey, it’s the first game. So I figure a lot of coaches are going to evaluate this game and try to figure out what they can do to get some more big plays. But right now — it’s kinda shaky right now. But who knows? The first game. We’ll see.”

What does Devin Hester think of the new kickoff rules? “Right now, it’s kinda shaky. But who knows? The first game. We’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/mNASet9qJT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2024

It sounds like Hester was perhaps more let down with how both teams had schemed for this game rather than the actual rule itself. There certainly weren’t any big kickoff returns to speak of in this game, as just one kick return was returned past the 30-yard line of the return team.

However, the conditions in this matchup were far from ideal, which obviously doesn’t help the return game for either team. The game would ultimately be postponed due to inclement weather with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter.

But regardless, this is clearly not a great look for the NFL to have the greatest returner in the history of the sport not overly pleased with the new kickoff rules.

[Photo Credit: ESPN on ABC, Awful Announcing on X]